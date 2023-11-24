-->


Denmark To Donate Additional $336M In Military Aid For Ukraine


11/24/2023 3:10:38 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Denmark will increase its military support for Ukraine by 2.3 billion Danish Crowns ($336.65 million) this year.

That's according to the Danish defense ministry , Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters.

The donation comes on top of the 5.4 billion the Nordic country had allocated to a fund set up for military donations to Ukraine.

Parliament also agreed to allocate for the fund an additional 23.5 billion crowns between 2025 and 2027.

Read also: Zaluzhnyi speaks of AFU's operations, situation on battlefield at Ramstein meeting

NATO-member Denmark will include the funds donated to Ukraine in its pledge to reach defense spending of 2% of GDP.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian war pilots are already undergoing training on F-16 fighter jets in Denmark , according to the Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Yurii Ihnat.

