Denmark To Donate Additional $336M In Military Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Denmark will increase its military support for Ukraine by 2.3 billion Danish Crowns ($336.65 million) this year.

That's according to the Danish defense ministry , Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters.

The donation comes on top of the 5.4 billion the Nordic country had allocated to a fund set up for military donations to Ukraine.

Parliament also agreed to allocate for the fund an additional 23.5 billion crowns between 2025 and 2027.

Zaluzhnyi speaks of AFU's operations, situation on battlefield at Ramstein meeting

NATO-member Denmark will include the funds donated to Ukraine in its pledge to reach defense spending of 2% of GDP.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian war pilots are already undergoing training on F-16 fighter jets in Denmark , according to the Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Yurii Ihnat.