How To Buy Bitcoin Minetrix In 2023 Complete Walkthrough

Native to this crypto project is the $BTCMTX token, which you use to earn Bitcoin mining credits. In this guide, we dive deeper into this project and explain how to buy Bitcoin Minetrix tokens.

Bitcoin Minetrix ($BTCMTX) is a new cryptocurrency, which you can stake to earn Bitcoin mining credits.

Traditional Bitcoin mining relied on expensive hardware. You don't have to worry about selling it once you don't want to mine anymore. Simply unstake and sell your $BTCMTX tokens.

The minimum purchase amount of $BTCMTX during the presale is $10 worth of tokens. Bitcoin Minetrix token presale accepts ETH, BNB, MATIC, USDT or a card.

The $BTCMTX token is an ERC20 token, meaning it works on the Ethereum network. Because of that, you need an Ethereum-based crypto wallet to complete the transaction.

MetaMask is one of the most popular crypto wallets, which we recommend using in this case. However, you can choose whichever Ethereum-based wallet you want for this presale.

Visit MetaMask website and select download. You can add it as a browser extension or download it as a mobile app on your iOS or Android device.

Open MetaMask, create a password and write down your seed phrase. Store your seed phrase somewhere safe because you will need it to restore your crypto wallet in case you lose access to your smartphone or computer.

You need ETH, USDT or a card to buy $BTCMTX tokens. You can also buy them with BNB and MATIC, but you won't be able to earn any staking rewards during the presale if you buy with these two coins. That is why we recommend sticking with ETH or USDT.

Buy ETH or USDT on an exchange of your choice, such as Coinbase and Binance. You can do so either using a credit card, a bank transfer or any other method accepted at the exchange.



Once you have your ETH or USDT, withdraw them to your MetaMask wallet address.

Go to the Bitcoin Minetrix token presale site and click“Connect Wallet”. Select MetaMask, or select another wallet via the WalletConnect option.

Enter either the number of $BTCMTX tokens you want to buy or the amount of ETH or USDT you wish to spend. The site will automatically calculate the number of Bitcoin Minetrix tokens based on the current presale price.

You need to have 0.015 ETH in your wallet to pay for the transaction fees. Once you're ready, click the“Buy and Stake for rewards” button.

As soon as you buy your tokens in the presale, you can stake them but you can't withdraw them yet. Once the token presale ends, you can claim your tokens and sell them or keep staking them to earn Bitcoin mining credits.

Make sure to follow Bitcoin Minetrix on X (formerly Twitter) , and on the Bitcoin Minetrix Telegram channel to get updates on the project as well as when token withdrawals are enabled.

If you want to mine Bitcoin, you need expensive hardware and massive amounts of electricity to power that hardware. It took an estimated 1,449 kilowatt hours to mine one Bitcoin in 2022 , which would cost an average of $35,404 in electricity alone. A single Bitcoin ASIC miner starts from $2,900 , and not everyone can afford that. That's where Bitcoin Minetrix comes in.

With an innovative cloud mining solution, Bitcoin Minetrix aims to lower the entry barrier to Bitcoin mining and allow everyone with a small investment to take part in this endeavor.

The way it works, is you buy $BTCMTX tokens and you stake them. In return, you get non-transferable ERC20 token credits, which you can burn in exchange for BTC cloud mining time or a percentage of Bitcoin mining yields.

Once you get BTC in return for your mining credits, you are free to move it to your personal Bitcoin wallet or sell it on an exchange.

The $BTCMTX token presale aims to raise up to $15 million, according to the Bitcoin Minetrix whitepaper , where 77.5% of the total token supply will be distributed via the token presale while keeping the remaining 22.5% for staking rewards and community initiatives.

The proceeds of 42.5% of the BTCMTX tokens sold in the presale will be used to fund the Bitcoin mining operations, while 35% will be used for marketing and growing the ecosystem.

The $BTCMTX token presale will run in 39 presale stages where each stage will see a small token price increase. During the first presale stage, you can buy $BTCMTX tokens for a price of $0.0110, while in the final presale stage, one $BTCMTX token will cost $0.0148.

That's a 34% difference between the first and final phases, which makes it prudent to buy the presale in the early stages to lock in a potentially better token price, especially if you plan to purchase $BTCMTX tokens anyway.

