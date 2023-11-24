How To Buy Bitcoin Minetrix In 2023 Complete Walkthrough

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Bitcoin Minetrix is a new crypto project designed to simplify Bitcoin mining and allow everyone to earn BTC coins without using expensive hardware and huge amounts of electricity.
This could be a game-changer in the Bitcoin mining space, especially when the new crypto bull run starts and pushes Bitcoin prices higher.
Native to this crypto project is the $BTCMTX token, which you use to earn Bitcoin mining credits. In this guide, we dive deeper into this project and explain how to buy Bitcoin Minetrix tokens.
Here's what you need to know about the Bitcoin Minetrix presale :
Bitcoin Minetrix ($BTCMTX) is a new cryptocurrency, which you can stake to earn Bitcoin mining credits. Traditional Bitcoin mining relied on expensive hardware. You don't have to worry about selling it once you don't want to mine anymore. Simply unstake and sell your $BTCMTX tokens. The minimum purchase amount of $BTCMTX during the presale is $10 worth of tokens. Bitcoin Minetrix token presale accepts ETH, BNB, MATIC, USDT or a card. How to Buy Bitcoin Minetrix Token ($BTCMTX) in Five Steps – Beginner's Guide
The $BTCMTX token is an ERC20 token, meaning it works on the Ethereum network. Because of that, you need an Ethereum-based crypto wallet to complete the transaction.
Step 1: Create a Crypto Wallet
MetaMask is one of the most popular crypto wallets, which we recommend using in this case. However, you can choose whichever Ethereum-based wallet you want for this presale.
Visit MetaMask website and select download. You can add it as a browser extension or download it as a mobile app on your iOS or Android device.
Open MetaMask, create a password and write down your seed phrase. Store your seed phrase somewhere safe because you will need it to restore your crypto wallet in case you lose access to your smartphone or computer.
Step 2: Buy ETH or USDT
You need ETH, USDT or a card to buy $BTCMTX tokens. You can also buy them with BNB and MATIC, but you won't be able to earn any staking rewards during the presale if you buy with these two coins. That is why we recommend sticking with ETH or USDT.
Buy ETH or USDT on an exchange of your choice, such as Coinbase and Binance. You can do so either using a credit card, a bank transfer or any other method accepted at the exchange.
Once you have your ETH or USDT, withdraw them to your MetaMask wallet address.
Step 3: Connect Your Wallet to the Bitcoin Minetrix Token Presale
Go to the Bitcoin Minetrix token presale site and click“Connect Wallet”. Select MetaMask, or select another wallet via the WalletConnect option.
Step 4: Buy $BTCMTX
Enter either the number of $BTCMTX tokens you want to buy or the amount of ETH or USDT you wish to spend. The site will automatically calculate the number of Bitcoin Minetrix tokens based on the current presale price.
You need to have 0.015 ETH in your wallet to pay for the transaction fees. Once you're ready, click the“Buy and Stake for rewards” button.
Step 5: Claim Your $BTCMTX Tokens
As soon as you buy your tokens in the presale, you can stake them but you can't withdraw them yet. Once the token presale ends, you can claim your tokens and sell them or keep staking them to earn Bitcoin mining credits.
Make sure to follow Bitcoin Minetrix on X (formerly Twitter) , and on the Bitcoin Minetrix Telegram channel to get updates on the project as well as when token withdrawals are enabled.
What is Bitcoin Minetrix?
If you want to mine Bitcoin, you need expensive hardware and massive amounts of electricity to power that hardware. It took an estimated 1,449 kilowatt hours to mine one Bitcoin in 2022 , which would cost an average of $35,404 in electricity alone. A single Bitcoin ASIC miner starts from $2,900 , and not everyone can afford that. That's where Bitcoin Minetrix comes in.
With an innovative cloud mining solution, Bitcoin Minetrix aims to lower the entry barrier to Bitcoin mining and allow everyone with a small investment to take part in this endeavor.
NEW 10X Potential Presale Bitcoin Minetrix MINES $BTC For YOU – Best Crypto to Buy Now?
The way it works, is you buy $BTCMTX tokens and you stake them. In return, you get non-transferable ERC20 token credits, which you can burn in exchange for BTC cloud mining time or a percentage of Bitcoin mining yields.
Once you get BTC in return for your mining credits, you are free to move it to your personal Bitcoin wallet or sell it on an exchange.
Bitcoin Minetrix Tokenomics and Presale
The $BTCMTX token presale aims to raise up to $15 million, according to the Bitcoin Minetrix whitepaper , where 77.5% of the total token supply will be distributed via the token presale while keeping the remaining 22.5% for staking rewards and community initiatives.
The proceeds of 42.5% of the BTCMTX tokens sold in the presale will be used to fund the Bitcoin mining operations, while 35% will be used for marketing and growing the ecosystem.
The $BTCMTX token presale will run in 39 presale stages where each stage will see a small token price increase. During the first presale stage, you can buy $BTCMTX tokens for a price of $0.0110, while in the final presale stage, one $BTCMTX token will cost $0.0148.
That's a 34% difference between the first and final phases, which makes it prudent to buy the presale in the early stages to lock in a potentially better token price, especially if you plan to purchase $BTCMTX tokens anyway.
Here's how each token presale stage will go:
| Phase
| Token Price
| Amount of Tokens
| Total Tokens
| USD Value
| Phase 1
| $0.01100000
| 140,000,000
| 140,000,000
| $1,540,000
| Phase 2
| $0.01110000
| 70,000,000
| 210,000,000
| $777,000
| Phase 3
| $0.01120000
| 70,000,000
| 280,000,000
| $784,000
| Phase 4
| $0.01130000
| 70,000,000
| 350,000,000
| $791,000
| Phase 5
| $0.01140000
| 70,000,000
| 420,000,000
| $798,000
| Phase 6
| $0.01150000
| 70,000,000
| 490,000,000
| $805,000
| Phase 7
| $0.01160000
| 70,000,000
| 560,000,000
| $812,000
| Phase 8
| $0.01170000
| 70,000,000
| 630,000,000
| $819,000
| Phase 9
| $0.01180000
| 70,000,000
| 700,000,000
| $826,000
| Phase 10
| $0.01190000
| 70,000,000
| 770,000,000
| $833,000
| Phase 11
| $0.01200000
| 70,000,000
| 840,000,000
| $840,000
| Phase 12
| $0.01210000
| 70,000,000
| 910,000,000
| $847,000
| Phase 13
| $0.01220000
| 70,000,000
| 980,000,000
| $854,000
| Phase 14
| $0.01230000
| 70,000,000
| 1,050,000,000
| $861,000
| Phase 15
| $0.01240000
| 70,000,000
| 1,120,000,000
| $868,000
| Phase 16
| $0.01250000
| 70,000,000
| 1,190,000,000
| $875,000
| Phase 17
| $0.01260000
| 70,000,000
| 1,260,000,000
| $882,000
| Phase 18
| $0.01270000
| 70,000,000
| 1,330,000,000
| $889,000
| Phase 19
| $0.01280000
| 70,000,000
| 1,400,000,000
| $896,000
| Phase 20
| $0.01290000
| 70,000,000
| 1,470,000,000
| $903,000
| Phase 21
| $0.01300000
| 70,000,000
| 1,540,000,000
| $910,000
| Phase 22
| $0.01310000
| 70,000,000
| 1,610,000,000
| $917,000
| Phase 23
| $0.01320000
| 70,000,000
| 1,680,000,000
| $924,000
| Phase 24
| $0.01330000
| 70,000,000
| 1,750,000,000
| $931,000
| Phase 25
| $0.01340000
| 70,000,000
| 1,820,000,000
| $938,000
| Phase 26
| $0.01350000
| 70,000,000
| 1,890,000,000
| $945,000
| Phase 27
| $0.01360000
| 70,000,000
| 1,960,000,000
| $952,000
| Phase 28
| $0.01370000
| 70,000,000
| 2,030,000,000
| $959,000
| Phase 29
| $0.01380000
| 70,000,000
| 2,100,000,000
| $966,000
| Phase 30
| $0.01390000
| 70,000,000
| 2,170,000,000
| $973,000
| Phase 31
| $0.01400000
| 70,000,000
| 2,240,000,000
| $980,000
| Phase 32
| $0.01410000
| 70,000,000
| 2,310,000,000
| $987,000
| Phase 33
| $0.01420000
| 70,000,000
| 2,380,000,000
| $994,000
| Phase 34
| $0.01430000
| 70,000,000
| 2,450,000,000
| $1,001,000
| Phase 35
| $0.01440000
| 70,000,000
| 2,520,000,000
| $1,008,000
| Phase 36
| $0.01450000
| 70,000,000
| 2,590,000,000
| $1,015,000
| Phase 37
| $0.01460000
| 70,000,000
| 2,660,000,000
| $1,022,000
| Phase 38
| $0.01470000
| 70,000,000
| 2,730,000,000
| $1,029,000
| Phase 39
| $0.01480000
| 70,000,000
| 2,800,000,000
| $1,036,000
Bitcoin Minetrix Token Future: Roadmap
The Bitcoin Minetrix project will run in four phases:
Phase 1. This is the token presale and distribution phase where the team raises funds for the Bitcoin mining operations, launches the token on exchanges and runs a marketing campaign to gain transaction and user awareness. Phase 2. The development phase aims to build the Bitcoin mining facility but also to build software integration and smart contract development. During this phase, the team will also work to get the $BTCMTX token listed on more exchanges. Phase 3. The Bitcoin Minetrix platform launch. This includes the stake-to-mine dashboard, the burning of mining credits for hash power and the first mined BTC withdrawals. Phase 4. The final stage of the Bitcoin Minetrix projects will work on mass adoption with a focus on marketing campaigns and token market cap growth, as well as expansion of the cloud mining facilities.
Why Buy Bitcoin Minetrix Token During the Presale?
Every token presale is designed to give early investors a chance to enter at potentially lower prices because when a token is listed on a major exchange post-presale, it tends to appreciate in price.
The Bitcoin Minetrix token presale runs in 39 stages. Each stage has a slightly higher token price than the previous one. Those who buy in the first presale stage will buy it 34% cheaper than those who buy in the final stage. Even if the token is listed on exchanges at the same price as the final presale stage, early investors will already see some return on their investment.
However, the token price is not the only appealing side of a token presale. During the Bitcoin Minetrix presale, you can stake your tokens and earn more $BTCMTX tokens as a reward. At the moment of writing, the staking APY stands at 137%, meaning you can more than double your tokens by staking them for a year.
Note, the APY will drop as more tokens are bought and staked. This also plays a part in why purchasing $BTCMTX tokens during the presale could be a lucrative option.
Bitcoin Minetrix Token Price Prediction – What is $BTCMTX's Potential?
Cathie Wood, the Founder and CEO of ARK Investment funds, sees Bitcoin trading at $1 million by 2030 . If Bitcoin reaches that price and the Bitcoin Minetrix project succeeds in raising funds to start its Bitcoin mining operation, the price of $BTCMTX could skyrocket.
That's because the two cryptocurrencies are connected as you can swap your $BTCMTX tokens for BTC mining credits.
One Bitcoin trading at $1 million is a move of over 2,526% from a price of $38,000 per coin. Of course, this doesn't mean that $BTCMTX tokens could also move by 2,526%. But it also seems unlikely that it will trade at a current price of $0.0118 when stake-to-mine utility is introduced.
While it's hard to give an exact token price prediction due to many variables that affect the price, it's likely that the $BTCMTX token could make substantial gains if the project succeeds and starts swapping real Bitcoin for mining credits.
Conclusion
Bitcoin Minetrix is an innovative stake-to-mine project where you stake $BTCMTX tokens to earn mining credits, which you can exchange for Bitcoin. The project is currently in the presale stage where you can buy $BTCMTX tokens at a price of $0.0118.
With each stage in the token presale, the token price will increase, making it potentially prudent to buy the tokens in the early stages and stake them to take advantage of the high annual percentage yield.
References
FAQs
What is $BTCMTX?
$BTCMTX is the Bitcoin Minetrix native token, which you can stake to earn Bitcoin mining credits.
How to invest in $BTCMTX?
Buy $BTCMTX tokens in the Bitcoin Minetrix token presale. Connect your MetaMask, or a similar Ethereum-based wallet, and use ETH or USDT to purchase $BTCMTX tokens.
What is the market cap of $BTCMTX?
The $BTCMTX token has a soft cap of $17,500,000 out of 1.4 billion tokens. Depending on how many tokens are sold in the presale, this could be one of the token's market caps when it's listed on exchanges.
