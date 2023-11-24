Indian Planes Face GPS Spoofing And Jamming Over Middle East, DGCA Issues Circular

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a circular for Indian

civilian aircraft operators after reports emerged of GPS interference in the Middle East airspace.

Increasing number of reports have suggested that Indian airlines and aircrafts have been facing incidences of GPS spoofing and jamming when they fly over parts of the Iraq-Iran area DGCA issued circular to airlines and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on measures to deal with threats from jamming and spoofing of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

According to DGCA, the aviation industry is grappling with uncertainties due to new threats and reports of GNSS jamming and spoofing circular provides comprehensive mitigation measures and action plans for aircraft operators, pilots, Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSP) and air traffic controllers. This includes the development of contingency procedures in coordination with equipment manufacturers and assessing operational risk by conducting a safety risk assessment. What is spoofing and jamming?GNSS spoofing and jamming refers to attempts to manipulate a user's navigation system by giving false signals. GNSS is vital for aircraft navigation the wake of the reports of GNSS interference over airspace in the Middle East in the recent past, DGCA formed an internal committee on October 4.As explained by NDTV, the planes flying over Middle East received a spoofed GPS signal. This signal is aimed at fooling the aircraft's in-built system into thinking that they are flying miles away from their intended route. The signal is often strong enough to compromise the integrity of the aircraft's system where spoofing, jamming were reportedAn NDTV report states that the busy airway in Northern Iraq and Azerbaijan reported several incidents. Most were being reported near Erbil. Further, the latest one was reported near Ankara, Turkey on 20 November circular on spoofing and jammingThe DGCA issued circular is applicable to all Aircraft operators and Air navigation service providers (ANSP) Airport Authority of India. The circular provides a mechanism for ANSP to establish a threat monitoring and Analysis network in close coordination with DGCA for preventive as well as reactive threat monitoring and analysis of reports of GNSS interference

