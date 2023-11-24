ATRAX 2024: Excellent Outlook For The Industry's Leading Trade Show

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

All major market players due to participate:

ATRAX, the International Trade Fair for Amusement, Attraction, Park , Sports and Leisure Facilities, is all set to kick off in İstanbul on 11-13 January. One of the world's biggest event for the industry attracts almost all major players in the market. The leading trade show is a must for anyone wanting to achieve success in the playground, sports, public space, leisure and exercise sectors. Only here do all industry partners get a comprehensive overview of what's new: the latest technologies, product innovations, sustainability, process optimisations and visionary planning.

ATRAX will take place from 11to 13 January in co-location with AQUAFUN, the International meeting for Pool The event's supported by Associations of sectors.

More than 300 companies from 22 countries will be exhibiting at ATRAX 2024, which will extend over approximately 50,000 sqm in Halls 4-5-6-7 and 8 of the Istanbul Expo Center this year. The exhibiting companies cover everything relating to attractions,amusmenet, public spaces, playground equipment, outdoor fitness, water sports, sports equipment, sports flooring and stadium infrastructure.

ATRAX is the ideal communication platform to give all market players a comprehensive overview of new technologies, smart concepts and product innovations. It also facilitates in-depth discussions that foster important business relationships and generate new leads. This is reflected in the strong presence of market-leading companies, which take vital inspiration from ATRAX. For example, Polin Waterpark, Cemer Playground, Dof Robotic, Kompan, Bursa Park, Efes Play, Moser Rides, IE Park, RobiWood, Iston and many other companies are due to participate.

A multitude of associations and cooperation partners:

With the UCTEA Chamber of Landscape Architects, the Recreation Studies and Research Association(REKCAD), the Adventure and Playgrounds Association (IPAR), the Attraction, Park, Recreation Association (TEPEA), National Pool Institute Association (UHE), ATRAX once again enjoys the backing of a great many associations and cooperation partners all of whom have plenty to offer both in terms of sports and additional content in numerous activity areas.

About ATRAX:

The 11th International Exhibition for Attractions Parks, Sports and Recreation Industry, ATRAX, serves as the international business platform for the global amusement ,attraction and recreation industry with substantial investment potential. With a vision focused on urban living and happiness, ATRAX brings together all products, services and projects related to the construction and maintenance of facilities catering to the recreational needs of the city, such as parks, playgrounds, entertainmet, activity and sport zones. ATRAX provides visitors with guidance throughout the project, design, product, service, and investment processes. From January 11th to 13th, 2024, companies from all around the world will gather at the Istanbul Exhibition Center to showcase their innovations and product developments.