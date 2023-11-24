Bogollagama Presents Copy Of Letter Of Credence To UK FCO

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

High Commissioner designate Rohitha Bogollagama presented the Open Copy of his Letter of Credence to, Vice Marshal and Director of Protocol at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Victoria Busby OBE, before the formal and ceremonial presentation of Credentials to His Majesty King Charles III.

High Commissioner designate Bogollagama thanked Vice Marshal and Director Busby for granting an early opportunity to present the open copy of his Letter of Credence and stated that he looks forward to further enhancing the close and cordial relations between Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom.

High Commissioner designate Bogollagama extended warm greetings of President Ranil Wickremesinghe to His Majesty King Charles III for the continued progress and prosperity of the country and the peoples of the United Kingdom. He requested greater understanding by the UK Government on matters related to Sri Lanka which will lead to wider and deeper engagement between the two countries.

Vice-Marshal Busby wished High Commissioner designate Bogollagama success on his new assignment as the Envoy of Sri Lanka to the Court of St James's and assured the UK Government's fullest cooperation during his tenure.

Counsellor of the High Commission Hiruni Rajapakse accompanied the High Commissioner designate at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)