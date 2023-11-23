Armenia And Iraq Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

On November 22, the Second round of Armenian-Iraqi political consultations were held in Yerevan.

The Armenian delegation was led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan, the Iraqi delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq Mohammed Hussein Bahr AlUloom.

According to a statement by the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

"A wide range of issues of the Armenian-Iraqi bilateral agenda were discussed, in particular, the possibilities of developing cooperation between Armenia and Iraq in the trade, economic, educational, cultural, health, humanitarian and other spheres, as well as expanding the legal framework between the two countries.

"The sides exchanged views on regional developments."

(Source: Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

