Russia strengthen military, defense collaboration with Iran

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Iran and Russia are strengthening their military and defense collaboration, despite increasing pressure from Western nations.



The spokesperson refrained from commenting on U.S. claims suggesting that Iran is considering supplying ballistic missiles to Russia for involvement in the Ukraine conflict.



"I don’t think this is worth a comment. We have been developing our relations with Iran, including defense cooperation, but we do not comment on this information," Peskov decalred.



Earlier, John Kirby, the U.S. National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications, suggested that Tehran might be considering providing Russia with ballistic missiles for deployment in Ukraine.



These accusations come amidst repeated Western claims alleging Iran's military involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, particularly emphasizing Tehran's alleged supply of drones to Russia.



Western analysts contend that these Iranian drones have significantly contributed to Russia's actions in what it terms as its special military operation in Ukraine.



In response to these allegations, Iran has vehemently denied any involvement, asserting that it has never supplied weapons to Moscow for use in Ukraine. Iranian authorities have consistently urged Ukraine and its Western allies to provide concrete evidence, a request that has yet to be answered.

