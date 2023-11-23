Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong Recognized For Sustainable Excellence And Exceptional Service

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 November 2023 - Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong , a leading 4.5-star hotel under the Dorsett Hospitality International, proudly announces its recent achievements in sustainability leadership and outstanding service recognition.







Ms. Anita Chan, as the Senior Vice President of Global Brand Marketing and Innovation & Technology of the Dorsett group, also the General Manager of Dorsett Wanchai, has been honoured with the Distinguished Sustainability Leadership Award at the Hong Kong Sustainability Award 2023 , presented by The Hong Kong Management Association, acknowledging Anita's exemplary leadership in driving sustainability initiatives within the hotel group, as well as her commitment to sustainable practices at Dorsett Wanchai.

'Sustainability is our future. Through sustainable practices in our hotel operations, I am committed to providing guests with a responsible and enjoyable experience. This award constantly inspires me to make positive impacts on guests, associates, and our community,' states Anita.

Building on Anita's award, Dorsett Wanchai is proud to introduce its latest sustainability practices, including digital check-in/out service via the Guest Services Robot , the launch of eco-friendly bathroom amenities , water stations on every guest floor, and the provision of reusable glass bottles in-room . Furthermore, the hotel will soon be launching a special green reward to show appreciation for the eco-conscious guests who support the hotel by saving housekeeping effort.

In addition to the sustainability achievements, Dorsett Wanchai has also been presented with the Outstanding Service Award at the Hong Kong Commercial Times Business Awards 2023 , demonstrating that travel sustainability and comfort can go hand in hand at Dorsett Wanchai.

With the goal to enhance guest experience while supporting the local community, Dorset Wanchai now offers the Best Rate Guarantee for direct bookings through the official hotel website and the 26-hour Full Stay experience , allowing flexible check-in time for the guests to make the most of their time in the city.

About Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong

As winner of Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice 2023, the 4.5-star Dorsett Wanchai is conveniently located between Wan Chai and Causeway Bay with a mere 8-minute walk to MTR stations, Times Square, and Complimentary Shuttle Bus Services to popular tourist attractions, trade fair venues and transportation hubs in the city. The hotel offers meticulously designed rooms and suites up to 48 sq. m.







Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong