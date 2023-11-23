Successful Completion Of LIBERO Football Finance AG´S Setup And A Promising Start To The 2024 Winter Transfer-Window

EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG / Key word(s): Market Launch/Expansion

Successful completion of LIBERO football finance AG ́s setup and a promising start to the 2024 winter transfer-window

23.11.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Frankfurt, November 23th 2023

–

LIBERO Football Finance AG announces that the measures for structural realignment, predominantly approved by the new shareholders in June 2023, are nearly completed. The company is thus ready to launch its core business, "Football Finance," in time for the January 2024 winter transfer-window and has already entered into negotiations with various football clubs from the five largest European leagues.



The prefinancing of receivables from transfers and media rights constitutes the core business of the company, ensuring robust and sustainable growth. Several renowned banks have already opted for collaboration and signaled their willingness to provide facilities in the high double-digit million range. The demand for financing solutions is substantial: The FIFA, in its "International Transfer Snapshot," alone estimated the transfer volume for January 2024 at approximately USD 1.03 billion.



"I am pleased that, following the completion of the realignment, the company can now be confidently handed over to a new CEO, as planned," comments Dominik Heer, CEO of LIBERO Football Finance AG. He adds, "I am also confident that, within the current year, we will be able to provide financial assistance to multiple clubs in the single-digit million range."



About LIBERO football finance AG



LIBERO football finance AG, listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A161N22), specializes in providing comprehensive support to football clubs in all financial and profitability matters. The company offers extensive consulting services covering all economic aspects of professional football clubs.



Further information: libero-football-finance



