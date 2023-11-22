Happy Thanksgiving 2023: Best Wishes And Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Happy Thanksgiving 2023: On the fourth Thursday of November each year, people in the United States celebrate Thanksgiving. This year it will be observed on 23 November. Thanksgiving Day is a national holiday to honor the early settlers and Native Americans who came together to have a historic harvest feast wishes to share with family and friends over WhatsApp and Facebook on Thanksgiving Day-- May Thanksgiving and the rest of the year remind us to be grateful for what we have. Happy Thanksgiving!- Thanksgiving 2023: On this Thanksgiving, let us gather and express gratitude towards the positive aspects of life.

- Wishing Happy Thanksgiving to you and your loved ones. Extending good health, good times, and a good life.

- I'm grateful for good health, my lungs for keeping me breathing, my heart for tirelessly beating, and my body - the vessel that allows me to get through life. Happy Thanksgiving.- On this Thanksgiving, let us all enjoy the delicious turkey, pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce, and other delicacies, and pray for everyone's good health and good life.- This Thanksgiving, we are reminded of just how grateful we are for you. Happy Thanksgiving!- On this Thanksgiving, I feel thankful for the person you are and everything you do for me. I can't wait to sit down to a delicious meal together! Happy Thanksgiving.- Happy Thanksgiving. I am thankful for many things in this life. But you, my dear, are the best one among them.- Happy Thanksgiving. This Thanksgiving is an opportunity to get together and enjoy, show gratitude toward others.- I love Thanksgiving because it brings loved ones together. I feel happy to be able to spend the day with you. Happy Thanksgiving.- May the pie be sweet, but the moments with each of you be even sweeter. Grateful for every one of you. Happy Turkey Day! Happy Thanksgiving!- I am so grateful to call you a friend. Happy Thanksgiving!- We so appreciate the joy you bring to our lives. Happy Thanksgiving 2023- May your Thanksgiving be bountiful with reasons to be grateful. Happy Thanksgiving and SignificanceLong before the settlers arrived at the East Coast of the United States, the area was inhabited by many Native American tribes area surrounding the site of the first Thanksgiving, now known as southeastern Massachusetts and eastern Rhode Island, had been the home of the Wampanoag people for more than 12,000 years people who comprised the Plymouth Colony were a group of English Protestants called Puritans who wanted to break away from the Church of England. These separatists initially moved to Holland. But after 12 years of financial struggle, they received funds from English merchants to sail across the Atlantic Ocean in 1620 to settle at a new place 101 men, women, and children, the Mayflower traveled the ocean for 66 days and was supposed to land where New York City is now located. But due to windy conditions the group was forced to settle at what is now called Cape Cod, Massachusetts that period, the Thanksgiving festival was used to be observed in a much different manner that brought together the people to express gratitude for the assistance given by the Wampanoag Native Americans and in celebration of the Pilgrims having survived a harsh winter and struggle with disease and lack of food when they arrived in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

