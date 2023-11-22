350+ Apparel Brands set to Dazzle at Brands of India, DWTC from 27 to 29 November

(MENAFN- Panasian1) Date: Dubai, UAE, November 22, 2023



In a landmark event marking the introductory edition of the most comprehensive trade show featuring Indian Apparel brands in the Middle East, VVIPs of UAE will officiate the opening of the 'Brands of India' organised by The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) with support from Embassy of India-UAE, The Dubai Textile Merchants Association (TEXMAS), Dubai International Chamber and Readymade Garments Merchants Group Dubai. The inauguration is scheduled to take place on the 27th of November 2023 at Halls 6 & 7 of Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE.



The event has garnered significant interest from leading Wholesalers, Retailers, Distributors, E-commerce platforms and Departmental chains, thus presenting a not-to-be-missed opportunity to forge sourcing relationship with 350+ Indian Apparel brands in Men’s Wear, Women’s Wear and Kids Wear.



Mr. Rajesh Masand, President of CMAI asserted "Brands of India offers a distinct platform for Indian Apparel manufacturers to present their latest and trendiest collection to a global audience of discerning buyers. We anticipate the fair will play a crucial role in augmenting India's Ready-made Garment exports to the region”.



Distinguished Middle East entities including Lulu Group, Landmark Group, Apparel Group, Yellow Flower Group, Snow White, BMA International, City Centre, Bait Awladona Co. (Kuwait) will be the key attendees at the show. About 1500 prominent Retailers and Importers from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Yemen, Egypt, Ghana, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Kenya Cameroon, Somalia, Algeria, Sudan, Russia and many other countries have pre-registered to visit the event. The show will serve as an ideal Gateway to the MENA region.



Mr. Anil Pagarani, Readymade Garments Merchants Group Dubai and Chairman, Yellow Flower Group Dubai said “India is a well-structured Textile and Garment Production hub. Over the years, Indian brands have stirred consumer sentiments in the Middle East. We are quite excited about Brands of India and plan to source the latest merchandise. The dates are just perfect to order and receive on-time deliveries for upcoming festive demand”.



Mr. Jagdish Amarnani, Chairman, The Textile Merchants Group (Texmas), Dubai stated “India is amongst the world’s largest producer of Apparel. The fair presents a good mix of fashion collection by leading brands from Kolkata, Mumbai, Tirupur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Indore, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi which completely resonates with our local customers festival demand starting from the New Year till April”.



United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerged as the largest importer of Indian Ready-made Garments with imports totalling US$ 1.21 billion in FY 2022-23. Notably, during the first seven months of 2023-24, UAE imports of Indian Ready-made Garments reached US$ 368.78 million.





MENAFN22112023004956011432ID1107469882