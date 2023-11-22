Gear Up For The Tech Extravaganza Of The Year With Unbeatable Deals From ASUS

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) In the fast-paced world of technology, staying ahead often means taking advantage of major sales, and getting swept away by the promise of the lowest prices. However, it's time for a transition and here's the thing - It's time to shift your focus from merely hunting for bargains to strategically selecting products that marry savings with superior quality, because what good is a jaw-dropping discount if the product doesn't live up to your expectations?

Buckle up, savvy shoppers! It's that time of the year again when the internet explodes with mega sales, discounts, and shopping extravaganza. But hold your horses, because ASUS is about to revolutionise the way you shop so get ready for a shopping spree that combines the thrill of savings with the joy of high-quality products!

Where Savings Meet Quality

Get set for a triple dose of excitement as you are just in time to celebrate the eShop Anniversary , Amazon White Friday , and Noon Yellow Friday in style! Can it get any better? While mega sales and discounts are certainly on the menu, we're not just throwing any old gadgets your way. The spotlight is on high-value and high-performance laptops, ensuring you don't just save big but also take home a product that elevates your tech game. The best part? ASUS is pulling out all the stops with up to 30 per cent off on its range of products. From sleek ultrabooks to powerful gaming laptops, ASUS has got the perfect match for every tech enthusiast, without compromising on quality.

Own the Spotlight with ASUS Vivobook Series

Explore your world with ASUS Vivobook Go 14 Flip and enjoy a seamless user experience without burning a hole in your pocket! At just 16.9 mm thin and weighing only 1.5 kg, the flippable laptop is no fuss to take anywhere, and its zippy Intel Pentium Silver processor gets everything done quickly, whether for work or play. With its trendy Quiet Blue color and tough 360° hinge, the versatile Vivobook Go 14 Flip is your laptop, your tablet - or anything in between!

Dive headfirst into the future with the ASUS VivoBook S 14 Flip , a super-versatile convertible that gives you the freedom to work or play, your way. Fueling this dynamic powerhouse is the pulsating heartbeat of the latest Intel Core processors, fast SSD storage, and it's amazing 14-inch 2K NanoEdge touchscreen. With a choice of on-trend quiet blue or cool silver finishes, make Vivobook S 14 Flip part of your world today!

Embark on a journey of supreme power with the ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 OLED : the world's leading 15.6" 3K 120 Hz OLED laptop. Its AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU deliver maximum performance, thanks to its dual-fan cooling system. Get ready to witness your best creations on the fantastic 3K OLED display, along with its super-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and ultra-accurate vivid colors.

Talk about snagging a deal that not only saves you money but also catapults you into the next level of gaming excellence!

Gamers rejoice! Brace yourselves for a journey into the digital battlefield with the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 , a robust gaming laptop primed to lead you to victory. Fueled by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, its gameplay is not only action-packed but also seamlessly swift, fully immersing you in the fray with its rapid IPS-level displays that reach up to 144Hz. With an efficient self-cleaning cooling system and TUF's renowned military-grade durability, this battle-tested road warrior emerges as a steadfast companion for gamers on the move.

Need more options? The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 can be the perfect addition with the new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 144Hz display, along with a robust Intel Core i7-11800H CPU. Engineered for dedicated gaming and showcasing a stylish new design, the TUF Gaming F15 stands out as a Windows 11 Home gaming laptop packed with features that propel you to victory. The enduring 90Wh battery, combined with TUF's military-grade durability, ensures you stay at the top of your game wherever you go.

So, Why Settle for Less?

At ASUS, it's not just about saving big; it's about saving wisely. It's time to get your wish list ready!

Eager to know about the offers? Visit to find out.