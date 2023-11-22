Israel, Hamas Agree On Truce, Release Of Hostages

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on a humanitarian pause in their hostilities, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Qatar, which helped mediate talks between the adversaries, said the pause in fighting would last four days, with the possibility of being extended.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement the start of the pause would be announced within 24 hours.

Under the deal, the statement said, 50 civilian women and children currently held in Gaza would be freed in exchange for Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons.

The pause is expected to pave the ground for a larger number of humanitarian convoys and relief aid, including fuel designated for humanitarian needs.

Over the last few days, officials from Qatar, the US, Israel and Hamas have suggested the possibility of an agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office said 50 women and children would be freed during the pause in fighting.

Before the truce deal, a relentless Israeli bombing campaign flattened swathes of Hamas-ruled Gaza, killing 13,300 civilians and rendering many homeless.



