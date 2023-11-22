One-sided US efforts to resolve Gaza war unsuccessful

(MENAFN) In an emergency BRICS online summit on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the United States for its unilateral attempts to address the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Putin asserted that the escalation, which has resulted in the "deaths of thousands of people," is a consequence of America's desire to independently determine the outcome of the standoff between Israel and Palestine.



Putin highlighted the sidelining of other members of the Middle East Quartet, a group aimed at navigating the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, including Russia, the United Nations, and the European Union. According to the Russian leader, Washington has sought to "monopolize the role of the mediator" while obstructing the efforts of other international actors. Putin argued that history has shown that attempting to single-handedly resolve the complex issues between Israel and Palestine is not only unviable but also counterproductive.



The Russian president lamented that United Nations decisions envisioning the establishment of "two independent sovereign states – Israel and Palestine" have been sabotaged, resulting in generations of Palestinians growing up in an atmosphere of injustice. He added that Israelis have struggled to fully guarantee the security of their state as a consequence.



Addressing the current conflict in Gaza, Putin expressed deep concern about the significant loss of life, mass civilian displacement, and the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe. He called for the international community to unite in efforts to achieve a swift de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza, advocating for a political solution to the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



Putin proposed that the BRICS nations and regional actors could play a leading role in facilitating this process. He urged collective action and emphasized the need for a multilateral approach to address the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region. The Russian president's comments underscore the importance of inclusive diplomacy and collaboration to bring about a lasting resolution to the long-standing tensions in the Middle East.



