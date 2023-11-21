Omani Ambassador Lauds Deep-Rooted Ties With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Khamri

KUWAIT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Oman's Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Saleh Al-Kharousi extolled Tuesday the Sultanate of Oman's historic and deep-rooted relations with the State of Kuwait.

This came in Al-Kharousi's statement to KUNA during a reception held by Oman's Embassy to mark the 53rd anniversary of Oman National Day.

The event was attended by Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah and his Deputy Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Sabah as well as several sheikhs, officials and heads of diplomatic missions in Kuwait.

Al-Kharousi said that the two countries' policies have an approach of sticking to principles and contributing to solving regional and international problems through diplomatic means.

He referred to continued bilateral efforts to enhance cooperation in the political, economic, technical and a variety of other domains.

Oman's foreign policy focuses on positive neutrality and cooperation with all circles either through the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab, regional or international frameworks, he noted.

Ambassador Al-Kharousi elaborated that non-interference in the other countries' affairs and not allowing others to interfere in Oman's domestic affairs are a main feature of the Omani foreign policy. He stressed Oman's keenness on building bridges of friendship, cooperation and joint action with all countries of the world.

Oman Vision 2040 is based on investing in Oman's human resources, he said, noting that the Sultanate is seeking to diversify income and enhance tourism as the country has an attractive tourist environment throughout the year. (end) msa