Israeli Bombardment Of Apartment Kills 8 In Gaza's Khan Yunis

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- Eight people were killed and several more were injured when the Israeli occupation army bombed an apartment in Hamad City in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, local media in Gaza reported Tuesday evening.

