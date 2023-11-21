Qatar Bourse Scales 10,200 Levels As Index Gains 45 Points

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Stock Exchange Tuesday gained more than 45 points and its key index scaled the 10,200 levels on the back of buying interests, especially in the industrials sector.

The Arab individual investors were seen bullish as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.44% to 10,226.44 points, reflecting the regional sentiments on expectations that the US Federal Reserve is likely to put an end to interest rate hikes.The foreign retail investors were seen increasingly net buyers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated to 4.26%.The Qatari individuals were increasingly into net buying in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR1 or 0.21% to QR595 with small cap segments gaining the most.The Gulf institutions turned bullish in the main market, which regained from an intraday low of 10,164 points and it touched an intraday high of 10,237 points.The Gulf individuals were increasingly net buyers in the main bourse, which saw as many as .09mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0 trade across 16 deals.However, the foreign institutions were increasingly net sellers in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds and treasury bills.The Islamic index was seen gaining slower than the main barometer in the main bourse, which witnessed no trading of treasury bills.The Total Return Index rose 0.44%, All Share Index by 0.29% and Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.42% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover grew amidst lower volumes.The industrials sector index added 0.8%, banks and financial services (0.39%) and transport (0.33%); while insurance tanked 1.27%, real estate (0.81%), telecom (0.46%) and consumer goods and services (0.24%).Major gainers in the main market included QIIB, Milaha, Industries Qatar, Commercial Bank, Medicare Group and Estithmar Holding.Nevertheless, 66% of the traded constituents in the main market were in the red with major shakers being Dlala, QLM, Ooredoo, Qatar Insurance, Nakilat, Qatari German Medical Devices, Doha Insurance, Ezdan, Baladna and Qamco. In the venture market, both Al Faleh Educational Holding and Mahhar Holding saw their shares depreciate in value.The Arab individuals were net buyers to the tune of QR6 compared with net sellers of QR6 on November 20.The foreign individual investors' net buying increased noticeably to QR5 against QR0 the previous day.The local retail investors' net buying strengthened perceptibly to QR1 compared to QR1 on Monday.The Gulf institutions turned net buyers to the extent of QR1 against net profit takers of QR7 on November 20.The Gulf retail investors' net buying expanded marginally to QR0 compared to QR0 the previous day.However, the foreign institutions' net profit booking grew markedly to QR14 against QR13 on Monday.The domestic funds were net sellers to the tune of QR0 compared with net buyers of QR25 on November 20.The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the 13th consecutive session.Trade volumes in the main market fell 11% to 133 shares, while value was up 5% to QR450 and deals by 4% to 16,626.The venture market witnessed a 25% contraction in trade volumes to 0.55mn equities, 25% in value to QR0 and 9% in transactions to 68.