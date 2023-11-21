Senate Head Launches Campaign To Stop Israeli Aggression Against Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 21 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez Tuesday led the launch of an international campaign to stop the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and address the humanitarian health crisis in the Strip.The campaign, organized by the Amman Group for Future Dialogues, will be in the six official languages of the United Nations, and signatures will be collected to galvanize the world into action to stop the brutal Israeli aggression against Gaza.Fayez, who commenced the campaign from the Senate in the presence of the head of the Amman Group for Future Dialogues Bilal Al-Tal and members of the group, reiterated his strong condemnation of the heinous Israeli war crimes and massacres against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian Territories.