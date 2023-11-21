(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Asia Mostly Rises, China Property Stocks Gains
Asia-Pacific markets were mostly up on Tuesday, led by gains in Chinese property stocks.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 33.89 points, or 0.1%, to 33,354.14.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng docked 44.18 points, or 0.3%, to 17,733.89, paring most of its gains from earlier in the session.
Taiwan's main stock index, housing some of Asia's biggest chipmakers and suppliers, also closed up.
CHINA
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 acquired 4.75 points, or 0.1%, to 3,581.07.
Chinese property shares surged after Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Chinese regulators are drafting a list of 50 developers eligible for a range of financing, including China Vanke and Longfor Group Holdings
In other markets
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index faded 15.24 points or 0.5%, to 3,096.34.
In Taiwan, the Taiex ballooned 206.23 points, or 1.2%, to 17,416,76.
In Korea, the Kospi index gained 19.22 points, or 0.8%, to 2,510.42.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 subtracted 43.04 points, or 0.4%, to 11,164,41.
In Australia, the ASX 200 forged ahead 19.78 points, or 0.3%, to 7,078.21.
