President Of Iraq Concludes His Official Visit To Azerbaijan (PHOTO)


11/21/2023 8:09:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid has completed his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Iraqi President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid was seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.





