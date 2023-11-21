Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Saudi Minister Of State, Accompanying Delegation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 21 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday at Bayan Palace Saudi Arabia Minister of State and Cabinet Member His Highness Prince Turki Bin Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and his accompanying delegation.

Prince Turki conveyed Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud greetings to His Highness Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince.

His Highness wished the Saudi king and Crown Prince everlasting well-being and the people of Saudi Arabia further development and progress under their wise leadership.

Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, His Highness Amir's Office director Ambassador Ahmad Fahad Al-Fahad, and the Crown Prince's office director Ret. lieutenant General Jamal Mohammad Al-Theyab attended the meeting.

Diwan Amiri's Secretary Sheikh Khaled Abdullah Al-Sabah, foreign ministry undersecretary Mazen Issa Al-Issa and Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al-Saud also attended the meeting. (end)

