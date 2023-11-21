-->


Number Of People From Gaza Strip Taken To Türkiye For Treatment


11/21/2023 12:22:15 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. A plane carrying 61 patients and 49 accompanying persons from the Gaza Strip arrived from Egypt to Türkiye, Trend reports.

They were met at Ankara airport by Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

The minister said that patients will be treated in the capital's Bilkent and Etlik hospitals.

The patients, most of them cancer patients, were transported to Türkiye by a military transport aircraft of the Ministry of National Defense.

The minister recalled that earlier the first group of Gazans, consisting of 27 patients and 13 accompanying persons, arrived in Türkiye for treatment.

