Number Of People From Gaza Strip Taken To Türkiye For Treatment

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. A plane carrying
61 patients and 49 accompanying persons from the Gaza Strip arrived
from Egypt to Türkiye, Trend reports.
They were met at Ankara airport by Turkish Health Minister
Fahrettin Koca.
The minister said that patients will be treated in the capital's
Bilkent and Etlik hospitals.
The patients, most of them cancer patients, were transported to
Türkiye by a military transport aircraft of the Ministry of
National Defense.
The minister recalled that earlier the first group of Gazans,
consisting of 27 patients and 13 accompanying persons, arrived in
Türkiye for treatment.
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107461830
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.