Saudi Aramco GIITS 2023: Korean Iiot And Digital Solution Companies Participate

Korea Software Industry Association (KOSA) (Chairman: Junhee Cho), and MEGAZONECLOUD (CEO: Max Joowan Lee), have announced their participation in the Global IoT Summit GIITS 2023 , held from November 20th to 21st at the Dhahran Expo in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

MEGAZONECLOUD is recognized as a cloud innovator and the first Unicorn company in the Korean Cloud industry.

Korean companies participating in GIITS 2023 include MEGAZONECLOUD , Mobilio , BizData , Spacebank , and FutureMain . KOSA and MEGAZONECLOUD are currently conducting a project led by the Korean Ministry of SMEs and Startups to support Korean software's entry into the Middle East market. This project aims to support the overseas expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by leveraging the global network and infrastructure of leading industrial companies in South Korea, and the GIITS is participating in this initiative.

GIITS (Global Industrial Internet of Things Summit), is an event organized by Saudi Aramco to promote standards for Industrial IoT (IIoT) and accelerate the dissemination of IIoT for creating new value to the major industries in the Middle East. The event attracts government agencies, regulatory bodies, and companies from the oil and gas industry, and others, from six key countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, and Oman. This is a global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) event in which companies from various industries and IIoT enterprises worldwide participate.

MEGAZONECLOUD and KOSA have selected Korean companies participating in GIITS 2023 based on professional advice from experts in IIoT, cloud computing, and software industry. By taking the opportunity to participate in GIITS 2023, these companies aim to validate the potential for entering the Middle East market and accelerate their expansion efforts.

Junhee Cho, the Chairman of KOSA, expressed a strong commitment to supporting entry into the Middle East market, stating,“This event, where companies from various global industries participate, is a meaningful occasion for connecting Korean software companies with potential Middle East partners.”

Max Lee, CEO of MEGAZONECLOUD, said,“We are strongly committed to supporting Korean companies in expanding their business to the Middle East and achieving tangible results by leveraging cloud technology. We hope this opportunity becomes a small spark for further expansion into the Middle East.”

