Dense Fog Grips Kashmir, Affects Road Air Traffic

Srinagar city, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the minimum temperature of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, which was 1.2 degrees below the normal temperature for this time of the year, an official of the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature has also shown a decrease with the city recording a high of 12.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Shopian was the coldest recorded place in the valley as the mercury settled at minus 3.8 degrees Celsius last night followed by Pahalgam in south Kashmir at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Bandipora in north Kashmir recorded a low minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg recorded minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Director Meteorological Department said that the foggy conditions in the Kashmir valley will continue for another week.

“Foggy conditions are likely to continue till November 27. However, on November 23, there is a possibility of light rains in plains and light snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir Valley. There may be scattered rainfall maybe from 2mm to 4mm in the city. However, there is no prediction of a major spell.” Mukhtar said.

“In Srinagar the temperature was recorded at -0.8 Degree C and in hill stations, it has gone from-2 to -3 Degree C. The temperatures are set to remain the same for the next week.” Mukhtar added.

Dr Mukhtar also had a word of precaution for those driving on the national highway.

“Those driving on the National Highway need to take precautions, in order to avoid major accidents. Those to go out for morning and evening walks need to take precautions because the pollution levels are high during mornings and evenings”.

“In order to remain safe people should wear masks.” he said.

Meanwhile, pedestrians and drivers alike had a tough time on Monday morning as dense fog engulfed Kashmir Valley. The low visibility affected normal life with less movement of people in the wee hours. Long queues of vehicles were seen stuck in traffic Jams across Srinagar city in the morning. However, with increase in visibility and temperatures the traffic movement streamlined.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult to ride a bike during morning hours and there is very less visibility. With the increase in foggy conditions, I think the temperatures have also dropped. Before riding, I made sure I was fully covered” said Aamir Shafi, a student of Kashmir University.

“Walking in the morning and evening hours has become difficult owing to the foggy conditions. More than elders, students find it difficult to attend classes in the chilly weather conditions” said Manzoor Ahmad, a pedestrian.

The foggy weather conditions also affected air traffic during the morning hours.

A senior official from Srinagar International Airport told Kashmir Observer that one flight was cancelled while three others were diverted, two of which belonged to Indigo and one to Spice Jet.

“The Indigo flight which had taken off from Hyderabad had to return back owing to foggy weather. It was the only flight that was cancelled today. The other two rescheduled flights returned to the Srinagar International Airport.” he said.

“All other flights operated as per the schedule,” he added.

