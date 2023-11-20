Hungary, Kazakhstan Aim To Almost Double Trade Turnover

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 20. Hungary and
Kazakhstan aim to increase trade turnover between the countries to
$1 billion, Trend reports.
Finance Minister Mihály Varga highlighted this goal following
the Hungarian-Kazakh Strategic Council meeting.
As he noted, the current trade volume had already reached $465
million.
According to him, the focus is on diversifying trade beyond
energy, with successes in healthcare and other sectors.
This initiative is part of Hungary's Eastern Opening policy,
which has expanded economic relationships with Central Asia and the
Caucasus, especially amidst the geopolitical shifts in the
region.
As previously stated by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan
Smailov, Kazakhstan sees significant potential for increasing trade
with Hungary and is ready to boost the export of Kazakh products to
Hungary across 95 items worth about $700 million.
The Kazakh PM noted that there are also great prospects for
investment cooperation. In total, about $330 million of direct
Hungarian investments have been invested in Kazakhstan since 2005.
About $75 million was invested in 2021-2022 alone, which is almost
a quarter of the total.
