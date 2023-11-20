Shura Council Holds Weekly Session, Condemns Shelling Of QCRG's Premises

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council held on Monday its ordinary weekly session under the chairmanship of HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

At the outset of the meeting, the Council expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces' shelling of the premises of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza (QCRG), stressing that targeting the building was part of a series of criminal attacks launched by the occupation forces on civilian establishments, its continued destruction of infrastructure, and forcing the residents of Gaza to leave their areas. In this regard, he noted the firm popular and official position in continuing to support and assist the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip.

The Council called for an end to the occupying entity's disregard for all international humanitarian laws and norms, and to force it to comply with UN resolutions calling for a humanitarian truce in Gaza, calling on the world's parliaments and parliamentary unions to open an international investigation into the war crimes committed by the occupation forces in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

In the same context, the Council condemned the Israeli occupation forces' storming of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in the Gaza Strip and its evacuation by military force, which resulted in the death of a large number of patients, including children, stressing that this heinous crime calls for urgent international action and a comprehensive investigation to stop the massacres, violations and war crimes committed by the occupation without deterrence and in cold blood.

The Council denounced the international community's continued silence and failure to take any practical steps to prevent or stop the brutal massacres and genocide committed by the occupation forces against the defenseless Palestinian people in an unprecedented and continuous manner, denouncing in this regard Israel's continuation of its destructive war on all hospitals in the Gaza Strip, in addition to its resumption of the bombing of Al-Fakhoura School, which led to the killing of dozens, most of them children and women. Earlier, it destroyed the headquarters of the Palestinian Legislative Council.

The Council stressed that as long as the international community continues its deafening silence without holding Israel accountable for its heinous and continuing crimes, it will continue to violate the principles of international law and humanitarian norms.

On the other hand, the Council expressed its appreciation and support for the decision of HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Education Above All Foundation (EAA), to withdraw from her position as goodwill ambassador with UNESCO, as the organization failed to carry out its role in rescuing and providing relief to the children of Gaza, who are the main victims of Israel's ongoing bombardment campaign. The Council stressed that this position and this practical step express the position of the Qatari people, and the position of every person of good conscience who condemns what the children of Gaza are exposed to.

After that, HE Secretary-General of the Shura Council Dr. Ahmed bin Nasser Al Fadala read out the session's agenda, and the minutes of the previous session were approved.

During the session, the Council reviewed the report of the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee on a draft law regulating real estate registration, and decided to return the aforementioned draft law to the committee for further study.

The Council also reviewed a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. (1) of 2012 on the regulation and control of advertisement placement, which was referred to it by the esteemed government and decided to refer it to the Public Services and Utilities Committee for study and submit its report on it to the Council.

On the other hand, the Council reviewed the report on the participation of HE Member of the Shura Council Dr. Sultan bin Hassan Al Dhabet Al Dosari in the 32nd session of the Executive Committee of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, which was held last September in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

During his review of the report, HE Member Al Dosari indicated that the session discussed the mechanisms for developing the work of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union. It also discussed the draft work program and the draft general budget for the year 2024, as well as discussing the restructuring of special committees and other topics related to the work of the Union.

The Council also reviewed the report on the participation of HE member of the Shura Council Abdullah bin Nasser bin Turki Al Subaie in the 50th meeting of the Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), which was held last September in the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

During his review of the report, HE Member Al Subaie pointed out that the discussed the latest developments in a number of Middle Eastern countries, as well as reviewing a report on child trafficking titled " From child trafficking to child harvesting." The session was attended by a number of legal experts from the Ministry of Justice, a number of those enrolled in the "Foundation" program at the Diplomatic Institute, as well as members of the student council at Omar Bin Al Khattab Secondary School for Boys.