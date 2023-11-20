Iranian Indie Music: 'New Folder 2' Releases Highly Awaited Debut Album

(MENAFN- IssueWire)
"New folder 2" (Persian: نیوفولدر 2) is an Iranian indie music band founded in Tehran in 2021 by the creative duo "Zarka" and "Rezan." Drawing inspiration from funk, indie pop, and the Iranian indie/alternative music scene, their distinct sound has quickly garnered attention and resonated deeply.
Exploring social themes and personal emotions in their lyrics, the band has delivered three live performances – "Pich," "Dayereh," and "Hobab" – and released four singles, including "Pich (Acoustic Version)", "Dochar," "Pich," and "Dayereh" on all major music platforms. New songs are set to be released soon, highlighting a substantial stride in the band's creative evolution.
Currently, New Folder 2 is actively working on its debut album, contributing to the evolving narrative of Iranian indie music. The upcoming album is expected to showcase a modest selection of 5 to 6 songs, released in physical format, aligning with the band's preference for a special musical experience. As they gear up for live performances, the band aims to provide fans with a direct and authentic connection to their music, emphasizing a balanced blend of recorded precision and the spontaneous energy of live shows. Stay tuned for a straightforward yet engaging musical journey as the band unfolds this new chapter.
'New folder 2' on music platforms: youtube - spotify - soundcloud - bandcamp
