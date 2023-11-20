Nepal Sets Up Gender Responsive Government - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. A
gender-oriented government has been established in Nepal, Nepal's
Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens Affairs Surendra
Acharya said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the ongoing Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference in
Baku on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment".
"In Nepal, women make up 24 percent of the local government. We
devote special attention to disputes, women's issues, and
children's issues. Our constitution respects women's and children's
fundamental rights. Their complete participation on many problems
is guaranteed. Women make about 24 percent of the local government
workforce. Their participation in the 2022 elections was 21
percent. Nepal's gender responsive government was founded in 2021.
This system is used in all government entities. In 2019, women's
participation in government bodies climbed to 27 percent," Surendra
Acharya noted.
We can cite many human rights conventions and agreements that
have also been nationalized in Nepal. Rules that allow gender
discrimination have been changed. Nepal is also joining gender
budgeting initiatives," he said.
Baku is hosting the NAM conference on "Advancing Women's Rights
and Empowerment" under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (the
current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (the future NAM
chairs).
The event is held on the basis of initiatives voiced by
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the ministerial meeting of
the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this year.
