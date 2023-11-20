The Latest ZTE Smartphone Lineup With Blade V50 DESIGN Launched By SINGER

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Singer Sri Lanka PLC, the country's preeminent retailer of consumer electronics, officially launched the latest range of ZTE smartphones including the highly anticipated Blade V50 Design as the flagship model. The launch event themed 'The Smarter Choice' was a vibrant exhibition of technological prowess and a testament to Singer's dedication to bringing the best of global innovation to the Sri Lankan market.

The ZTE Blade V50 DESIGN model, acclaimed for its superior design and advanced features, was unveiled in 128GB and 256GB configurations, alongside the ZTE Blade A73, and the gaming-centric ZTE Nubia Neo 5G model. Each phone in the new lineup is tailored to meet the diverse needs of the Sri Lankan consumer and offers a perfect blend of functionality, style, and affordability.

The ZTE Blade V50 DESIGN with its brand-new look features a stunning 6.82-inch FHD+ display, high-performance RAM, an advanced octa-core processor, and a multi-lens camera setup. It also comes with a long-lasting battery and an intuitive user interface. The sleek device is priced at Rs. 38,990/- for the 4GB+256GB with a Dynamic RAM of 10GB configuration and Rs. 43,990/- for the 8GB+128GB with a Dynamic RAM of 8GB configuration.

The ZTE Blade A73 priced at Rs. 34,990 provides a smooth user experience with its 6.52-inch display and octa-core processor, complemented by a dual camera setup and dynamic RAM for efficient multitasking. In contrast, the ZTE Nubia Neo 5G is a gamer's delight, boasting a robust processor with 5G capabilities, a high-refresh-rate display for fluid visuals, and shoulder triggers for enhanced gaming control, all wrapped in a futuristic design.

Speaking at the event Mahesh Wijewardene, Chief Executive Officer of Singer Sri Lanka PLC stated,“We are proud to introduce the newest ZTE range of smartphones that are set to redefine the market standards in Sri Lanka by delivering exceptional value. With the launch of these devices, our customers can continue to enjoy cutting-edge technology, backed by the reliability and trust they have come to expect from Singer.”

The strategic partnership between Singer and ZTE ensures that each smartphone in the new range comes with the trusted Singer warranty, reinforcing the company's longstanding reputation for quality and customer service. The new ZTE smartphones are now available across the island at all Singer outlets and authorized distributors. This widespread availability ensures that customers throughout Sri Lanka have access to these exciting devices conveniently.