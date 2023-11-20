Al Ramz Corporation PJSC appoints Yazan Abdeen as Chief Executive of Asset Management

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE; 20 November 2023: Al Ramz Corporation PJSC (ALRAMZ:UH), a leading financial services provider in the UAE, announced today the appointment of Yazan Abdeen as chief executive of its asset management business.



Yazan will spearhead Al Ramz's distinguished asset management division, a foundational component of the Group. This boasts an impressive track record and manages a robust portfolio of assets under management. With a comprehensive value proposition that includes fund management, discretionary portfolio management, and tailored family business services, Al Ramz continues to solidify its leadership position in the industry, catering to a growing clientele.



Yazan boasts an extensive track record in asset management, having accumulated over twenty years of expertise in the MENA capital markets. He has served in key roles such as CEO of Abu Dhabi Investment Management, Head of MENA Capital Markets at SEDCO Capital, and Fund Manager at ING Investment Management Middle East. Notably, Yazan was instrumental in launching and managing the first MENA equities long/short hedge fund in the Middle East. Yazan has been recognized for his contributions and awarded prestigious titles, including Saudi Asset Manager of the Year, Top-Performing MENA Fund, and Best MENA Fund Launch. He has also been listed multiple times on the MENAFM Power 50 Fund Managers.



Mohamad Al Mortada Al Dandashi, Group Managing Director at Al Ramz, stated: "As Al Ramz progresses in its growth trajectory, we are pleased to welcome Yazan Abdeen to our team. Yazan’s experience and strategic insight support our growth goals. We believe that under his leadership, we can address the challenges and opportunities as we continue our development and expansion."



Yazan Abdeen, Chief Executive of Asset Management at Al Ramz said: "As I take on the role of chief executive of Al Ramz Asset Management, I recognize the importance of our strategic direction. We aim to partner for growth, invest for value, lead through innovation, succeed through discipline and grow with trust. Our vision includes embracing innovation and intelligence into our business including quantitative offering and digital solutions through the use of advanced technologies as well as expanding our track record to capitalize on market opportunities.



Al Ramz Corporation PJSC's appointment of Yazan as the CEO of Asset Management reflects its dedication to enhancing its asset management capabilities and serving its clients effectively. This decision aligns with the Group’s vision for growth in the evolving financial sector.





