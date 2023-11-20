Chestertons Global awards winners of first Chestertons Polo in the Park Dubai

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai, UAE, 15 November 2023 … Chestertons, one of the world’s oldest and leading real estate advisory services, has awarded the winners of the first ever Chestertons Polo in the Park Dubai.



The prizegiving took place at a ceremony attended by His Excellency Saeed Harib, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; Amr Zedan, Chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation; Ali Albwardy, Founder of Desert Palm Polo Club and Salah Mussa, Chairman of Chestertons Global.



The polo event saw Boadicea The Victorious Team Riyadh living up to their name with a win over Chestertons Team London, and the Northern Data Group Team Dubai emerging as the victors over the England Polo Team.



Chestertons Polo in the Park Dubai, held at the Desert Palm Polo Club, was attended by a host of VIPs, business partners, clients and representatives from more than 10 Chestertons Global franchises.



Chestertons has sponsored Chestertons Polo in the Park London for more than 10 years, during which time it has grown and evolved into the largest three-day polo event in the world, attracting more than 30,000 people each year.







MENAFN20112023007179015428ID1107456546