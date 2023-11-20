Rainfall Bolsters Jordan's Main Dams, Filling Reservoirs Significantly

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- Following a 24-hour period of substantial rainfall and increased river flow, Jordan's primary dams have seen a remarkable surge in water levels.Reports from the Jordan Valley Authority on Monday indicated that an estimated 3.761 million cubic meters of water streamed into these reservoirs during this brief interval, significantly boosting their overall storage capacity.This surge in water levels has raised the cumulative storage in the 15 main dams to 68.503 million cubic meters, marking a notable increase and accounting for 23.78 percent of their total storage capacity, which stands at 288.128 million cubic meters.Among the main dams monitored, the Al Fidan Dam in Wadi Arabah stands out with a remarkable intake of 1.315 million cubic meters. This influx pushed the dam to its maximum storage capacity of 3.306 million cubic meters, reaching 100 percent of its holding capability.The King Talal Dam received a notable 684,330 thousand cubic meters, accounting for 37.3 percent of its total storage capacity. Additionally, the Mujib Dam experienced an inflow of 542 thousand cubic meters, representing an impressive 74 percent of its storage capacity.