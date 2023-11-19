New Moskva-2020 trains will appear on one of the oldest lines of the Moscow Metro in 2024

(MENAFN- mosmetro) The Moscow Metro continues to actively renew its train fleet. There are already 154 innovative Moskva-2020 trains running in the metro, and only last month the park of the network received 48 more.

The replacement of old cars currently takes place on Line 6, one of the most popular in the Moscow Metro. Starting in 2018, a phased fleet renewal has been taking place there and currently about 80% of the trains are modern models, such as Oka, Moskva and Moskva-2020. Innovative trains are equipped with wider doors, air disinfection and information screens.

Next year the network plans to launch Moskva-2020 trains on Line 2, one of the oldest lines of the Moscow Metro. It will provide even more comfortable travelling for both citizens and tourists – the line connects two railway terminals and has numerous historical stations.

Since 2010, more than 4 thousand modern Russian cars have been purchased for the metro. The share of new rolling stock has increased six times - the fleet has been renewed by 72%. Modern trains are already operating on 12 lines and account for 100% of the fleet of the Circle and Big Circle lines of the Moscow Metro.







