There is no more room for making claims or provocations - the
Armenian lobby has focused all its attention on the US Congress and
a group of unrecognized corrupt politicians. Three days ago, the
separatist Armenians, who received their deserved answer at the
International Court of Justice, resorted to new methods, including
alluring new politicians by bribing them.
Presidential candidates like Vivek Ramaswamy, who is a potential
risk for the future of the United States, staunch pro-Armenian
congressmen like Frank Pallone, and other corrupt politicians like
them go the extra mile to discuss unrealistic issues every day.
Vivek Ramaswamy, who filled the ex-pro-Armenian Bob Menendez, who
was accused of corruption, supported the "blocking" of military aid
against Azerbaijan in his rhetoric. Ramaswamy, who still does not
know the Armenian geographical map, is not aware of Azerbaijan's
military potential and material and technical base. In fact, it's
better if he doesn't know. However, he should know one thing -
Azerbaijan has never needed US weapons before, nor does it need
them now. Therefore, the Armenian separatists, who cheered him with
joy, should not be fooled by the nonsense of a clown and indulge in
empty dreams. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham
Aliyev, has repeatedly stated in his speeches that Azerbaijan is
taking and will take important steps in the direction of constantly
increasing its military potential.
Even the head of state, who addressed the summit meeting of the
Organization of Turkic States, gave a message to all member states
about the expansion of military capabilities in general.
"Wars and bloody conflicts break out. In this case, the main
guarantor of security, first of all, becomes the defense potential.
I believe that cooperation between the member states in areas such
as security, defense, and the defense industry should be further
increased," the President said.
On November 15, the US showed itself to be an unreliable partner
by refusing to extend the waiver of the Section 907th Amendment,
which prohibits direct aid to Azerbaijan, pretending that unless
progress is achieved in the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace talks.
Besides, the US did it all based on the biased wishes of Armenia.
We remember very well that the US and its Congress consisting of
pro-Armenian politicians took such a hypocritical step against the
Republic of Turkiye regarding the sale of F16 and F35 fighter jets.
Undoubtedly, Azerbaijan knows how to take necessary measures in the
face of this kind of trust in the USA.
As for peace, Azerbaijan expects it as an initiative directly by
Armenia, not through the mediation of other states. Because the
Armenian leadership tries to hinder peace every time by bringing an
excuse or biased opinions in its speeches. Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan notes that the peaceful desire of the Western Azerbaijan
Community to return to their historical land is "provocation".
However, for some reason, Armenians who try to live in Garbagh
without any rights can call themselves 'internally displaced
persons'.
The Armenian Parliament also talks about the establishment of
peace in the region, but Armenia, which is the only reason for the
closure of the communication road (Zangazur road) in the region, is
still indifferent to the opening of the only transport link. If
Armenia, a landlocked state, considers it important to restore
relations with Turkiye, then the Prime Minister of Armenia should
start from the Zangazur Corridor first. Because the establishment
of the connection with Nakhchivan means the restoration of
tripartite relations - Armenia, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan. The
importance of this is that if Azerbaijan is the economically
strongest state in the South Caucasus, Armenia can also benefit
from it from an economic point of view. This is which represents
the main essence of the peace paradigm.
