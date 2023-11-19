Armenia Has No Other Choice But Peace

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu

There is no more room for making claims or provocations - the Armenian lobby has focused all its attention on the US Congress and a group of unrecognized corrupt politicians. Three days ago, the separatist Armenians, who received their deserved answer at the International Court of Justice, resorted to new methods, including alluring new politicians by bribing them.







Presidential candidates like Vivek Ramaswamy, who is a potential risk for the future of the United States, staunch pro-Armenian congressmen like Frank Pallone, and other corrupt politicians like them go the extra mile to discuss unrealistic issues every day. Vivek Ramaswamy, who filled the ex-pro-Armenian Bob Menendez, who was accused of corruption, supported the "blocking" of military aid against Azerbaijan in his rhetoric. Ramaswamy, who still does not know the Armenian geographical map, is not aware of Azerbaijan's military potential and material and technical base. In fact, it's better if he doesn't know. However, he should know one thing - Azerbaijan has never needed US weapons before, nor does it need them now. Therefore, the Armenian separatists, who cheered him with joy, should not be fooled by the nonsense of a clown and indulge in empty dreams. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has repeatedly stated in his speeches that Azerbaijan is taking and will take important steps in the direction of constantly increasing its military potential.







Even the head of state, who addressed the summit meeting of the Organization of Turkic States, gave a message to all member states about the expansion of military capabilities in general.

"Wars and bloody conflicts break out. In this case, the main guarantor of security, first of all, becomes the defense potential. I believe that cooperation between the member states in areas such as security, defense, and the defense industry should be further increased," the President said.

On November 15, the US showed itself to be an unreliable partner by refusing to extend the waiver of the Section 907th Amendment, which prohibits direct aid to Azerbaijan, pretending that unless progress is achieved in the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace talks. Besides, the US did it all based on the biased wishes of Armenia. We remember very well that the US and its Congress consisting of pro-Armenian politicians took such a hypocritical step against the Republic of Turkiye regarding the sale of F16 and F35 fighter jets. Undoubtedly, Azerbaijan knows how to take necessary measures in the face of this kind of trust in the USA.

As for peace, Azerbaijan expects it as an initiative directly by Armenia, not through the mediation of other states. Because the Armenian leadership tries to hinder peace every time by bringing an excuse or biased opinions in its speeches. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan notes that the peaceful desire of the Western Azerbaijan Community to return to their historical land is "provocation". However, for some reason, Armenians who try to live in Garbagh without any rights can call themselves 'internally displaced persons'.







The Armenian Parliament also talks about the establishment of peace in the region, but Armenia, which is the only reason for the closure of the communication road (Zangazur road) in the region, is still indifferent to the opening of the only transport link. If Armenia, a landlocked state, considers it important to restore relations with Turkiye, then the Prime Minister of Armenia should start from the Zangazur Corridor first. Because the establishment of the connection with Nakhchivan means the restoration of tripartite relations - Armenia, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan. The importance of this is that if Azerbaijan is the economically strongest state in the South Caucasus, Armenia can also benefit from it from an economic point of view. This is which represents the main essence of the peace paradigm.