Qatar Denounces Israeli Allegations About Qatari Building In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Chairman of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza Ambassador Mohammed Al Emadi strongly denounced the Israeli occupations allegations that a building belonging to Qatar is located inside the Al Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, and described them as false allegations aimed at justifying Israels targeting of hospitals as part of its extensive violations that targeted civilians and civilian objects.

HE Al Emadi confirmed in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the headquarters of the Qatar Committee, located next to the Port of Gaza, is about three kilometers from Al Shifa Medical Complex, stressing that the Israeli occupations claims in this regard are completely false.

