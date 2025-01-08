Baku Metro Expansion Plan To Enhance Connectivity With Additional 10 Stations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
In a bid to enhance living standards and inject vibrancy into
the capital city, Azerbaijan is set to launch a series of ambitious
urban transportation projects. President Ilham Aliyev, in a recent
interview with local media, elaborated on the country's ongoing
efforts to address urban transport challenges and mitigate traffic
congestion through substantial infrastructure developments.
Reflecting on past issues, President Aliyev highlighted the
significant strides made in constructing new roads, tunnels, and
junctions, all of which have substantially eased the daily commute
for both residents and visitors. These efforts have not only
reduced traffic density but have also contributed to a smoother and
more efficient transportation system.
However, recognizing the rapid pace of Azerbaijan's development
and the concurrent rise in citizens' financial well-being,
President Aliyev underscored the necessity for continuous
investment in urban transportation. He articulated a
forward-looking vision, emphasizing the government's commitment to
sustaining and enhancing urban mobility through innovative
projects.
In a notable revelation, the Azerbaijani President announced the
construction of ten new metro stations in Baku as part of the
upcoming initiatives. While the specific locations of these new
stations remain undisclosed, the President confirmed that the sites
have been selected and that investments will commence this year.
This expansion aims to further alleviate traffic congestion and
provide residents with more convenient and accessible public
transportation options.
The strategic development of Baku's metro network is expected to
play a pivotal role in supporting the city's growth and
urbanization. By expanding the metro system, the government aims to
foster greater connectivity, reduce travel times, and enhance the
overall quality of urban life.
As Azerbaijan continues to advance its infrastructure, these
transportation projects symbolize the country's broader aspirations
for modernization and prosperity.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, the expert
on transport Rauf Aghamirzayev pointed out that currently, without
official information, it is difficult to specify the exact
locations of the proposed metro stations. However, he mentioned
that during a previous presentation on metro trains, a map of the
targeted stations was presented to the president.
“From these diagrams, we can infer potential plans. According to
the map, there are planned stations along the 8 November for the
Green Line and an extension of the Purple Line to the city center.
Additionally, the project seems to include the separation of lines
at the 28 May station and the construction of the Darnagul depot,”
he opined.
Rauf Aghamirzayev added that these projects are crucial for
urban transportation and it is anticipated that the construction of
the mentioned 10 stations will be completed within five years.
They emphasized that this expansion will help disperse the
current passenger load within the metro, facilitate the formation
of new lines and routes, and reduce the intervals on the existing
three lines.
“Currently, the Baku Metro consists of three lines: Red, Green,
and Purple, serviced by only two depots. This issue will be
addressed with the new developments. Presently, the Red Line
operates with a two-minute interval, the Green Line with a
four-minute interval, and the Purple Line with a seven-minute
interval. The construction of new stations will reduce these
intervals. Additionally, the new stations will impact above-ground
transportation, particularly affecting the operations of buses,
another form of public transport.
These initiatives are essential for the city's transportation
infrastructure, and I believe that this will be just the beginning
of further developments in the future,” he concluded.
