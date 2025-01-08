Baku Metro Expansion Plan To Enhance Connectivity With Additional 10 Stations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In a bid to enhance living standards and inject vibrancy into the capital city, Azerbaijan is set to launch a series of ambitious urban projects. President Ilham Aliyev, in a recent interview with local media, elaborated on the country's ongoing efforts to address urban challenges and mitigate traffic congestion through substantial infrastructure developments.

Reflecting on past issues, President Aliyev highlighted the significant strides made in constructing new roads, tunnels, and junctions, all of which have substantially eased the daily commute for both residents and visitors. These efforts have not only reduced traffic density but have also contributed to a smoother and more efficient transportation system.

However, recognizing the rapid pace of Azerbaijan's development and the concurrent rise in citizens' financial well-being, President Aliyev underscored the necessity for continuous investment in urban transportation. He articulated a forward-looking vision, emphasizing the government's commitment to sustaining and enhancing urban mobility through innovative projects.

In a notable revelation, the Azerbaijani President announced the construction of ten new metro stations in Baku as part of the upcoming initiatives. While the specific locations of these new stations remain undisclosed, the President confirmed that the sites have been selected and that investments will commence this year. This expansion aims to further alleviate traffic congestion and provide residents with more convenient and accessible public transportation options.

The strategic development of Baku's metro network is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting the city's growth and urbanization. By expanding the metro system, the government aims to foster greater connectivity, reduce travel times, and enhance the overall quality of urban life.

As Azerbaijan continues to advance its infrastructure, these transportation projects symbolize the country's broader aspirations for modernization and prosperity.

Speaking to Azernews on the issue, the expert on transport Rauf Aghamirzayev pointed out that currently, without official information, it is difficult to specify the exact locations of the proposed metro stations. However, he mentioned that during a previous presentation on metro trains, a map of the targeted stations was presented to the president.

“From these diagrams, we can infer potential plans. According to the map, there are planned stations along the 8 November for the Green Line and an extension of the Purple Line to the city center. Additionally, the project seems to include the separation of lines at the 28 May station and the construction of the Darnagul depot,” he opined.

Rauf Aghamirzayev added that these projects are crucial for urban transportation and it is anticipated that the construction of the mentioned 10 stations will be completed within five years.

They emphasized that this expansion will help disperse the current passenger load within the metro, facilitate the formation of new lines and routes, and reduce the intervals on the existing three lines.

“Currently, the Baku Metro consists of three lines: Red, Green, and Purple, serviced by only two depots. This issue will be addressed with the new developments. Presently, the Red Line operates with a two-minute interval, the Green Line with a four-minute interval, and the Purple Line with a seven-minute interval. The construction of new stations will reduce these intervals. Additionally, the new stations will impact above-ground transportation, particularly affecting the operations of buses, another form of public transport.

These initiatives are essential for the city's transportation infrastructure, and I believe that this will be just the beginning of further developments in the future,” he concluded.