Nar Trains Local IT Specialists (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) To develop local IT professionals in the country, the mobile
operator Nar conducts regular trainings at Azerbaijan Technical
University (AzTU). This time, the training took place at the Nar
GSM laboratory at AzTU.
The training, which was specifically designed for selected
students with special knowledge and skills, covered topics such as
mobile communication infrastructure, 5th generation mobile
technology, Internet of Things, M2M connectivity, and modern
communication technologies.
Crafted by Nar's proficient technical team, the training
sessions aimed to empower students to learn from industry
practitioners and share their experiential knowledge with fellow
university students. Moreover, the students gained a direct
opportunity to glean insights into their prospective careers from
Nar's technical experts.
Notably, the successful partnership between Nar and AzTU has
spanned over a decade, with the memorandum signed in 2013. Under
this memorandum, the Nar GSM laboratory at AzTU facilitates
students in learning about mobile communication devices within the
university's premises.
Nar strives to equip students pursuing IT and technical
disciplines with the necessary skills to emerge as proficient
professionals in the Azerbaijan telecommunications market. This
objective is achieved through both the provision of technical
support and the sharing of practical knowledge.
For further information on Nar's projects, please visit nar/projects .
Nar currently provides high-quality communication
services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading
mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score
for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a
customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an
affordable price.
Hazırda 2,2 milyon abunəçiyə yüksək keyfiyyətli rabitə
xidmətləri göstərən "Nar" son 4 ildə Müştəri Loyallığı İndeksinə
görə ölkədə lider mobil operatordur. Mobil operator
müştəriyönümlülük strategiyasına sadiq qalaraq sərfəli qiymət
qarşılığında üstün xidmət təqdim edir.
MENAFN17112023000187011040ID1107446524
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.