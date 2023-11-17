Students From 11 Schools Participate In Guides Training Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A pioneering and comprehensive Training Programme for the Qatar Guides was organised by the Qatar Scouts and Guides Association in collaboration with Birla Public School, Doha - Qatar at the Basant Kumar Birla Auditorium recently.

The event was attended by 11 schools from Doha and was carefully crafted to train young girls with essential skills for personal growth and effective leadership.

The inaugural session was held in the presence of Yacub Al Tamimi, Senior Scouting Activities Consultant; Ahmad Al Yousef and Khalid Al Hetmi, Scout Activities Consultant; Hezam Mesleh and Muna Al Mansouri, 1st Scout Activities Expert, and Paramjeet Kaur Buller, Radhika Rele, the Acting Principal of Birla Public School; Edna Fernandez, Vice-Principal, HM Activities and Discipline; Shijo Pullen, leaders, and Guides of Expats School, Qatar.

There were stations based on training for Guides Promise, Oath, Law, Salute, Knots, Scarf folding, first aid, camping equipment, among others. Dr. Nader Mohammed Abbarah from the Ministry of Interior spoke to the guides on drug abuse, and the members from Naseem Health Care guided them on oral health care. The Yell and Clap competition was another interesting highlight of the event. A melodious song was sung by the Philippines School Doha to mark the day. Training certificates were distributed to the leaders and guides of 11 participating schools.

Qatar Scouts and Guides Association is confident about the potential of this programme to positively impact the youth, shaping them into responsible, capable, and community-oriented leaders of tomorrow.