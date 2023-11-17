Cigati Solutions Has Launched The EML Converter Tool

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cigati Solutions is excited to announce the launch of its latest software, the EML Converter Tool. This efficient tool is designed to convert EML files to PST and various other file formats, including PDF, MSG, DOC, DOCX, MBOX, etc. A dedicated Pro technical team is available 24/7 to assist users with any queries.



The Cigati EML Converter Tool is tailored for non-technical users and beginners who wish to convert EML files into different formats according to their needs. Users can avail themselves of 24/7 remote assistance from Cigati EML Converter professionals.



Key Features of the EML Converter Tool:



Highly recommended by IT administrators and professionals for converting EML files into PST, PDF, MSG, DOC, DOCX, MBOX, etc.

Allows users to download EML files into different formats after previewing all emails.

Capable of converting one or multiple EML files comfortably.

Assists in importing EML files directly into various email clients.

Cigati EML Converter Tool Highlights:



As users seek solutions to convert/import EML files into different email clients such as Office 365, Gmail, AOL, Yahoo Mail, Hotmail, iCloud, HostGator email, Thunderbird, etc., Cigati Solutions introduces the EML Converter Tool. There are no restrictions on the size or number of EML files; users can view and migrate files up to 80 GB. This user-friendly utility requires no technical expertise to run on a PC or laptop. Notably, users can access their EML files with any email client, including Office 365, Gmail, AOL, Yahoo Mail, and more.



Key Features:



Ensures compatibility with specific client requirements for direct importing into desired platforms.

Supports all versions of Windows OS, including Windows 11.

Facilitates migration of EML files to various email clients.

Enables the application of date range filters after viewing all EML files.

Boasts an impressive and easy-to-use Graphical User Interface.

Offers a free demo version for easy preview of Outlook emails.

Words from the CEO:



CEO Sonika Rawat delivered a keynote speech at the EML Converter Tool launch event, highlighting its top-notch utility for importing EML files to any email client. The software provides a structural hierarchy while previewing EML emails, and handling alignment errors through deep, advanced, and standard scanning modes. In the free version, users can convert and save 50 EML emails in PST, MBOX, HTML, etc.



According to CEO Sonika Rawat, the Cigati EML Converter Tool stands as one of the best and most advanced creations of Cigati Solutions, available at a reasonable price.



About the Company:



Cigati Solutions specializes in high-end software utilities for Data Recovery, Email Migration, File Management, and Cloud Backup. The company prioritizes client satisfaction and product quality, offering free 24x7 technical support. With an innovative approach and comprehensive research, Cigati Solutions has gained the trust of prestigious clients such as CISCO, DELL, HP, AGCO, BUPA, XEROX, etc.



