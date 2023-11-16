Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwaiti lawmaker Muhalhal Al-Mudhaf submitted a request to question His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah in parliament, on grounds of "political mismanagement." 2459187 KUWAIT - Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received his Omani counterpart Bader Al-Busaidi, holding talks on bilateral relations and efforts to propel ties to greater levels.
KUWAIT - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Annual Shooting Championship kicked off with the participation of 400 shooters competing in five different categories at the Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Shooting Complex.
JEDDAH - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Israeli occupation forces' targeting of Jordan's hospital in the Gaza Strip that resulted in the wounding of seven staff.
ROME - With only ten percent of necessary food supplies entering Gaza since the beginning of the conflict, the Strip now faces a massive food gap and widespread hunger as nearly the entire population is in desperate need of food assistance, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned.
MOSCOW - Russia renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, expressing, in the meantime, concerns over ongoing developments in the West Bank.
ISLAMABAD - At least four militants and a soldier of Pakistan army were killed during security operations in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said the army. (end) ibi
