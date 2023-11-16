American-Georgian Joint Venture To Promote Cinema Production Scheme, Infrastructure In Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new joint venture involving Georgia's Silk Road
Group and United States-based companies will look to promote
facilitation of a range of film production phases in Georgia,
creation of related infrastructure and human resources, and use of
domestic professionals and tax rebates by Hollywood studios and
independent producers, Azernews reports, citing
Agenda.
Forming as a result of an agreement between the Group,
US-based industry studio WonderHill Studios and the investment and
consulting company ESTech, WonderSilk Studios will work on
providing production and financing services and opportunities, the
Georgian Economy Ministry said on Thursday.
The Ministry added organisers of the joint venture
aimed to ensure over $200 million in film projects being
facilitated in Georgia and Kazakhstan between 2023-2024.
Deputy Economy Minister Irakli Nadareishvili said the
joint efforts would look to ensure“we have more Georgia in
Hollywood and more Hollywood in Georgia”.
He also highlighted the role of the Enterprise Georgia
- the state agency promoting entrepreneurship, investment and
exports - in creating programmes involving tens of millions of
dollars in investment and creation of new jobs in the industry.
“We are represented as a country at all international
exhibitions”, the Deputy Minister added, noting producers from
Georgia had the opportunity to promote the country as an
interesting and profitable location for filming.
