(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Jabil's Retronix Acquisition: Paving the Way for Circular Economy Growth through Strategic Collaborations and Innovative Business Models in EEE Value Recovery

Jabil's acquisition of Retronix, a key player in electronic component reclamation and refurbishment, signifies a bold step towards sustainability and Circular Economy.

Collaboration across industry verticals is becoming crucial in creating effective Circular Economy initiatives to drive the development across reuse and recycling of EEE to minimize waste generation, create new value channels, and mitigate future obsolescence of key materials and components.





In November 2023 Jabil Inc ., a leading global design, manufacturing, and advanced supply chain solution provider successfully acquired Retronix Ltd, a UK-based key player in the electronic component reclamation and refurbishment market. The acquisition underscores Jabil's commitment to sustainability initiatives by enhancing its portfolio of services in the scope of extraction of valuable components from printed circuit boards (PCBs) and other electronics. The integration of Retronix's services will play a crucial role in advancing the circular economy of EEE by fostering a cross-industry interconnected approach to sustainability of the leading brands across industries such as telecommunications, defense, automotive, and healthcare, impacting sustainable manufacturing, from product design to the end-of-life.

According to Frost & Sullivan's 6P framework (Policies, Products, Processes, People/Personas, Partnerships, and Platforms) for Sustainability and Circular Economy, analyzed in the upcoming market research on the“Growth Opportunities for Sustainability and Circular Economy in the Global Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE) Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market”, successful businesses approach should focus on core pillars integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors.

Development of new business models along these pillars can result in growth opportunities enhancing efficiency and productivity in the scope of value recovery and circulation of resources.

Paulina Blaszczyk, Industry Analyst for the Sustainability & Circular Economy Practice at Frost & Sullivan, focuses on growth opportunities in regards to sustainable development, Circular Economy, and resource management, with in-deep analysis of innovative smart technologies, solutions and services in waste management and recycling, digital transformation of resource management and supply chains, and decarbonization technologies.

