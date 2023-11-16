Netanyahu denies ‘kids killing’ allegations by Trudeau

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed back against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's call for restraint in the ongoing ground operation in Gaza. Netanyahu, defending Israel's actions, specifically pointed to the storming of Al-Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza, by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The IDF claimed the hospital was being used as a hideout by Hamas.



In a post on social media, Netanyahu shifted blame to the militant group, accusing Hamas of causing the thousands of civilian deaths in Gaza. He characterized the Hamas incursion into Israel on October 7 as the worst event for Jews since the Holocaust. Netanyahu insisted that Israel is taking every measure to "keep civilians out of harm's way."



The Israeli leader's response came after Trudeau's speech, where the Canadian Prime Minister emphasized the importance of justice without the continued suffering of Palestinian civilians. Trudeau urged the Israeli government to exercise maximum restraint, stating, "Even wars have rules," and called for an end to the killing of women and children.



According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 11,000 people, including many women and children, have been killed as a result of Israel's operation in Gaza since the October 7 surprise attack by Hamas. The conflict escalated after the attack, leading to the IDF blockading Gaza and launching a massive bombing and ground operation.



The exchange between Netanyahu and Trudeau highlights the international concern over civilian casualties and the need for restraint in the ongoing conflict, as both leaders present differing perspectives on the situation in Gaza.





