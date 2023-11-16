Iran, Turkmenistan To Hold Joint Economic Commission Meeting In Ashgabat

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The meeting of the 17th joint economic commission between Iran and Turkmenistan will be held in Ashgabat, on November 17-18, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mehdi Safari said, Trend reports.

The deputy minister noted that Iran attaches great importance to enhancing its relations with Turkmenistan, in various fields, within the comprehensive development of relations with neighboring countries.

He added that the meeting will cover topics such as transit, transport, energy, gas, trade, investment, customs, banking and financial issues, standardization, tourism, health, agriculture and others.

Safari also said that along with the mentioned meeting, an Iranian exhibition will be held in Turkmenistan with the participation of many Iranian companies.

The meeting will be co-chaired by the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development from Iran and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from Turkmenistan. The previous meeting of the commission was held in Tehran in 2021.

