Iran, Turkmenistan To Hold Joint Economic Commission Meeting In Ashgabat

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The meeting of
the 17th joint economic commission between Iran and Turkmenistan
will be held in Ashgabat, on November 17-18, Iranian Deputy Foreign
Minister Mehdi Safari said, Trend reports.
The deputy minister noted that Iran attaches great importance to
enhancing its relations with Turkmenistan, in various fields,
within the comprehensive development of relations with neighboring
countries.
He added that the meeting will cover topics such as transit,
transport, energy, gas, trade, investment, customs, banking and
financial issues, standardization, tourism, health, agriculture and
others.
Safari also said that along with the mentioned meeting, an
Iranian exhibition will be held in Turkmenistan with the
participation of many Iranian companies.
The meeting will be co-chaired by the Ministry of Roads and
Urban Development from Iran and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
from Turkmenistan. The previous meeting of the commission was held
in Tehran in 2021.
