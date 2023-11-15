7 Ways To Protect Your Pets From Rising Air Pollution

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid rising air pollution in various parts of India, explore ways to protect your domesticated companions from its impact.

Regular grooming and bathing can help remove pollutants that may have settled on your pet's fur and skin. This is especially important for pets with longer hair.

A well-balanced diet can help support your pet's overall health, including their respiratory system. Ensure your pet is receiving immunity strengthening foods.

Schedule walks during times when air pollution levels are lower, such as early in the morning or late in the evening. Avoid walking near busy roads or industrial areas.

Improve indoor air quality by using air purifiers and ensuring proper ventilation in your home. Keep windows closed on days with high outdoor pollution levels.

Stay informed about the air quality in your area by using air quality monitoring apps. These apps provide real-time information and can help you plan outdoor activities.



On days when air quality is poor, try to limit your pet's outdoor activities, especially strenuous exercises. Consider indoor play or mental stimulation activities instead.

If you notice any signs of respiratory problem or other health issues in your pet, consult your veterinarian promptly. Regular check-ups can help monitor your pet's health.