Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund Reveals Projects Financed Via Preferential Loans

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. As of October
2023, the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund had
sponsored over 2,500 projects with preferential loans, Deputy
Chairman of the Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship Development Fund Eldar
Hamidov said at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development,
Trend reports.
He stated that 97 percent of these loans have been provided to
micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in
Azerbaijan.
"We recognize the importance of our role in fostering
sustainable development in Azerbaijan by providing accessible and
low-cost financing to entrepreneurs, which directly contributes to
the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our
first aim is to achieve the SDGs' first goal, 'End poverty in all
its manifestations,' and we may showcase our efforts in this area,"
the official explained.
"In response to the COVID-19 pandemic problems, the fund
demonstrated its commitment to assisting Azerbaijani SMEs. We
properly managed the total credit portfolio during that time. The
goal of this program was to assist businesses in retaining jobs,
continuing to pay salaries, and dealing with other issues brought
by the pandemic," Hamidov noted.
"The 2nd Goal of the SDGs is to end hunger, ensure food
security, and promote sustainable agriculture. The fund's priority
direction is supporting the development of the agricultural sector.
This strategic direction aims to stimulate regional economic growth
and aligns with broader goals, such as replacing imported
agricultural goods with locally produced ones and expanding
Azerbaijan's food exports," he also said.
"To achieve this, we provide preferential loans, and to date,
the total amount of loans issued to agricultural businesses
producing goods is 526 million manat ($309 million), with the
agricultural credit portfolio for the production of agricultural
products being 282 million manat ($165.8 million). Thus, the fund's
goal in this direction is the development of sustainable
agriculture in the country," the official noted.
Hamidov also pointed out that the fund has financed a 'green'
project.
"To date, the fund has financed a 'green' project in the amount
of two million manat ($1.18 million). It's not a very large amount,
but we've just started, and we hope to increase it to two billion
manat ($1.18 billion) at the next forum. Within the seventh goal of
the SDGs, the priority is the official construction of 'green'
financing projects as a strategic priority, as well as encouraging
businesses to transition to renewable energy sources and increasing
awareness and understanding of 'green' financing terms in business
circles," he added.
The II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development aims to strengthen
the exchange of experience and cooperation with the countries of
the region and international organizations in the direction of the
implementation of the UN Agenda 2030.
Senior officials of Europe and CIS countries, representatives of
the UN, international financial and regional organizations, state
institutions, civil society, the private sector, and experts are
participating in the event.
