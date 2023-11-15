Bromine Derivatives Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Bromine Derivatives Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Bromine Derivatives Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Bromine is a non-metallic chemical compound element; it is a reddish-brown liquid at room temperature. Bromine derivatives refer to the formulation that came from bromine such as sodium bromide (NaBr), zinc bromide (ZnBr2), calcium bromide (CaBr), and so on. The Bromine Derivatives market is expanding because of factors such as increased usage of biocide in the water treatment industry and bromine derivatives as intermediates in chemical, pharmaceutical and agro-industries. This market is dominated by Albemarle Corporation, LANXESS, Jordon Bromine Company, Gulf Resources, and Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6624

Bromine derivatives are used in the production of biocides for water treatment. Bromine-based biocides effectively control the microbial load in water systems while reliably controlling corrosion. Bromine-based stabilized biocides are widely used in industrial applications such as cooling towers and pretreatment processes, as they do not require pH control to be effective. According to Statista, the global water and wastewater treatment market was valued at USD 281.75 billion in 2021. The market is expected to be worth around $490 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Furthermore, the growth of the pharmaceuticals industry is expected to increase the opportunity for this significant market in the projected year. However, the reduced oil and gas demand owing to geopolitical tensions may stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Bromine Derivatives Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products According to the CEFIC, the sales of global chemical in China is expected to increase from 41% to 49% by the end of 2030 which will propel the growth of the bromine derivative market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising target populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for similar development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space. In March 2021, Indian Government announced the release of 12 LPI scheme with the investment of Rs 8 Lakh Crore by 2025 which will benefit the chemical industry directly or indirectly. This is scheme is expected to positively boost the growth of this market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

LANXESS

BRB Chemicals

PACIFIC ORGANICS PVT. LTD.

Dhruv Chem Industries

Albemarle Corporation

Gulf Resources, Inc.

Jordon Bromine Company

Krishna Solvachem Ltd

Merck KGaA

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued revised guidelines for reshipment quarantine and the use of methyl bromide as a fumigant for wood stored in holds, effective from January 1, 2023.

In June 2021, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched a bioequivalent version of its tiotropium bromide dry powder inhaler (DPI) in the UK under the brand name Tiogiva for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Global Bromine Derivatives Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Derivatives, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Derivatives:

Bromo Benzene

Bromo Chloro Propane (BCP)

n-Propyl Bromide (NBR)

Inorganic Bromides

Alkyl Bromides

Other Derivatives

By Application:

Pharmaceutical

Chemical Synthesis

Solvent

Flame Retardants

Water Treatment

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

? How did the COVID-19 pandemichave an impact onthe adoption ofviaa range ofpharmaceutical andexistencesciences companies?

? What is the outlook for theaffectmarketall throughthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? What are the keydevelopmentsinfluencing thehave an impact onmarket? How will theyhave an impact onthe market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What is thegive uppersonappreciationtoward?

? What are the keyelementsimpacting thehave an effect onmarket? What will be therehave an impact onin short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keypossibilitiesareas in theinfluencemarket? What is theirworkablein short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keytechniquesadoptedviagroupsin thehave an effect onmarket?

? What are the keyutilityareas of theinfluencemarket? Whichutilityispredictedtokeepthevery bestincreaseattainableall throughthe forecastduration2023-2033?

? What is thefavoureddeploymentmannequinfor the impact? What is theboomconceivableofquite a numberdeploymentfashionsexistingin the market?

? Who are the keyceasecustomersof pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in theaffectmarket?

? Which regional market ispredictedtomaintaintheeasiestboompossiblein thehave an impact onmarketat some stage inthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? Which are the keygamersin thehave an impact onmarket?

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market:



Environmental regulations : Stricter environmental regulations on the production and use of fossil fuels can limit the availability and use of traditional market.

Safety concerns: Safety concerns regarding the storage and transportation of can limit their use.

Supply chain disruptions: Disruptions in the global supply chain due to natural disasters, pandemics, or other factors can impact the availability and cost of market.

Security concerns: Security concerns regarding the transportation and storage of market can limit their use and availability.

Technological obsolescence: Advances in technology can make existing systems obsolete, leading to reduced demand.

Competition from alternative fuels: The development of alternative fuels such as biofuels and hydrogen-based fuels can compete with traditional market.

Volatility in oil prices: Fluctuations in oil prices can affect the cost of market, making it difficult for industry players to predict and plan for costs.

Economic downturns: Economic downturns can result in reduced demand for air travel and air cargo transportation, leading to a reduction in demand for market. Geopolitical tensions: Political instability and tensions between nations can impact the global supply chain for market, leading to supply disruptions and price fluctuations.

Request full Report

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world's leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

COMTEX_443503918/2796/2023-11-15T07:17:51