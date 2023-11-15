Hydrometeorological Services Of Turkic Countries Need To Complement Each Other, Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

"Our countries are prone to natural disasters. To be ready for the challenges of climate change that the world will experience, the hydrometeorological services of our countries should complement each other with innovative technologies and act within the framework of mutual cooperation," Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, said at the II Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The Minister noted that environmental problems, especially such factors as water, air, and climate, know no boundaries.

"As in various regions of the Northern Hemisphere, our countries are also prone to natural disasters, especially extreme weather and climate events. In order to minimise these impacts as much as possible, it is important to establish effectively coordinated preparedness and response mechanisms in line with the World Meteorological Organisation's Early Warning for All initiative." Azerbaijan was ready to contribute to regional cooperation in this endeavour and to share the information obtained from modern observation systems applied in our country on one platform."

Moreover, the minister added that during the period when the territories of Azerbaijan were under occupation, observations at the hydrometeorological posts located in the liberated territories were stopped, and the entire infrastructure, including observation instruments, was put out of operation. Minister Babayev noted that environmental assessment and restoration work continues in these areas.

According to the minister, eleven automatic hydrological stations and six automatic meteorological stations have been installed on the flowing rivers. According to the relevant decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the I State Programme on the Great Return of the Territories Liberated from the Occupation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, this observation network will be further expanded in the coming years.

"The application of green technologies in reconstruction works will turn these territories into a high-quality ecological environment and a space of green energy. These measures will reduce the effects of climate change and make it more sustainable," the minister concluded.

Recall that the I Meteorological Forum "Turkish World" was held in Ankara (Turkiye) on February 19, 2021.