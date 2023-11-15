Hydrometeorological Services Of Turkic Countries Need To Complement Each Other, Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Our countries are prone to natural disasters. To be ready for
the challenges of climate change that the world will experience,
the hydrometeorological services of our countries should complement
each other with innovative technologies and act within the
framework of mutual cooperation," Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology
and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, said at the II
Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World held in Baku, Azernews reports.
The Minister noted that environmental problems, especially such
factors as water, air, and climate, know no boundaries.
"As in various regions of the Northern Hemisphere, our countries
are also prone to natural disasters, especially extreme weather and
climate events. In order to minimise these impacts as much as
possible, it is important to establish effectively coordinated
preparedness and response mechanisms in line with the World
Meteorological Organisation's Early Warning for All initiative."
Azerbaijan was ready to contribute to regional cooperation in this
endeavour and to share the information obtained from modern
observation systems applied in our country on one platform."
Moreover, the minister added that during the period when the
territories of Azerbaijan were under occupation, observations at
the hydrometeorological posts located in the liberated territories
were stopped, and the entire infrastructure, including observation
instruments, was put out of operation. Minister Babayev noted that
environmental assessment and restoration work continues in these
areas.
According to the minister, eleven automatic hydrological
stations and six automatic meteorological stations have been
installed on the flowing rivers. According to the relevant decree
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the I State
Programme on the Great Return of the Territories Liberated from the
Occupation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, this observation network
will be further expanded in the coming years.
"The application of green technologies in reconstruction works
will turn these territories into a high-quality ecological
environment and a space of green energy. These measures will reduce
the effects of climate change and make it more sustainable," the
minister concluded.
Recall that the I Meteorological Forum "Turkish World" was held
in Ankara (Turkiye) on February 19, 2021.
