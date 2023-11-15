Qatar's Pivotal Platform For Tourism Opens On Nov 20

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With just one week until opening, Qatar Travel Mart (QTM) 2023, organised with pride by NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conference and graced by the esteemed patronage and guidance of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, will embark visitors on an extraordinary journey of discovery. This exceptional event, under the theme 'Discover Places, People & Cultures', is scheduled to take place from 20 - 22 November 2023 at the prestigious Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

QTM 2023 has solidified its position as a premier platform for travel and tourism, bringing together the world's most exquisite destinations to showcase the latest trends in Sports, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), Business, Cultural, Leisure, Luxury, Medical, and Halal Tourism.

This year's event offers a promising agenda focusing on industry growth and progress. It features an international conference, the Global Village, a memorable Gala Dinner, an exclusive Hosted Buyers' Program, and a B2B matchmaking program and app that facilitates connections between exhibitors and buyers. These tools enable participants to schedule meetings in advance, access interactive floor plans, stay updated on event activities, and access conference agendas and sessions.

The event's success is made possible by the generous support of Qatar Travel Mart's sponsors and partners: Strategic Partner: Qatar Tourism; Title Sponsor: Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), Founding Partner: Katara Hospitality; Event Supporters: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Official Airline Partner: Qatar Airways; Official Transport Partner: Mowasalat; Official Destination Management Company (DMC), Experience Qatar; Hospitality Partner: Ezdan Palace; Official Insurance: Qatar International Group (QIC), Platinum Sponsor: Retaj Hotels and Hospitality; Association Partners: AMFORHT (World Association for Hospitality Tourism Education and Training), World Tourism Association for Culture and Heritage, WLO (World Leisure Organization), and the Islamic Centre for Development and Trade.



Khalid Hassan Kafood (left), Media and Government Relations Manager of Mowasalat Company (Karwa) and Hani Dabash, Deputy Group CEO of Ezdan Holding Group

Rawad Sleem, Co-Founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences, expressed his excitement about QTM, stating:“Qatar Travel Mart owes its success to the invaluable support of our esteemed sponsors and partners. Their unwavering commitment to our cause is commendable, and we are grateful for their contributions. Together, we are dedicated to cultivating a unified environment within the travel and tourism sector, encouraging collaboration, and driving progress and innovation throughout the industry. This Edition is a testament to Qatar Travel Mart's dedication to the continued growth and advancement of our dynamic field.”

At the core of QTM 2023 is a three-day international conference that attracts a distinguished gathering of industry experts and luminaries.

Khalid Hassan Kafood, Media & Government Relations Manager of Mowasalat Company (Karwa), stated:“As Qatar's largest transport provider, we feel that it is our mandate to be a driving force behind the country's Tourism Industry. We cooperate with Qatar Tourism and the local DMCs as a dedicated partner in crafting unforgettable travel experiences."

“Our impeccable quality and stringent safety measures, clean and maintained fleet, and trained drivers allow us to offer individual at-scale solutions for Qatar's guests. Being the official transport provider of the QTM is a natural result of years of experience in the field, which we seek to share for the benefit of the industry.”

Hani Dabash, the Deputy Group CEO of Ezdan Holding Group, said:“The hospitality sector in Qatar remains vital and thriving, thanks to the numerous advancements in recent years. Despite the challenges, Ezdan Hotels has effectively strengthened its position in the local market by providing a diverse range of outstanding services, guaranteeing an exceptional experience for visitors in Qatar.”

Medhat Nouby, CEO of Retaj Hotels & Hospitality, said:“This year, we are proud to be a platinum sponsor at the second edition of the Qatar Travel Mart. This presents an excellent opportunity to showcase Retaj's hotels and hospitality services, while also gaining insight into the offerings from various countries and participating organizations all under one roof. The exhibition also serves as a platform to strengthen our connections with different destinations, aligning with Retaj's expansion plans for the near future.”

In partnership with Qatar Tourism, the Hosted Buyer Program offers exhibitors and visitors a unique opportunity to engage with over 100 international buyers. Pre-arranged face-to-face meetings catalyse potential investments and transformative partnerships with tourism experts, fostering impactful business collaborations.