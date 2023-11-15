Azerbaijan Prioritizes Implementation Of Sustainable Development Goals Project - Deputy PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan
prioritizes implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)
project, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov said at
the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development themed“Sustainable
finance and investment”, Trend reports.
"In the upcoming seven years, serious work in the field of SDG
must be undertaken. Countries and states should exert more efforts
by 2030 for the successful implementation of this global project,"
noted Ahmadov.
He also pointed out that as of today, the majority of people
worldwide are victims of wars and landmines laid in territories
after conflicts.
"More than 3,000 people in Azerbaijan have lost their lives as a
result of mine explosions. The landmine issue remains a relevant
problem not only in Azerbaijan but also globally. Azerbaijan is one
of the most affected countries in the world," the official
emphasized.
"Today's forum will make a significant contribution to the
development of the SDG strategy aimed at creating a society and a
world free from mines," he added.
The II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development aims to strengthen
the exchange of experience and cooperation with the countries of
the region and international organizations in the direction of the
implementation of the UN Agenda 2030.
Senior officials of Europe and CIS countries, representatives of
the UN, international financial and regional organizations, state
institutions, civil society and the private sector, and experts are
participating in the event.
