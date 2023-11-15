Azerbaijan Prioritizes Implementation Of Sustainable Development Goals Project - Deputy PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan prioritizes implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) project, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov said at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development themed“Sustainable finance and investment”, Trend reports.

"In the upcoming seven years, serious work in the field of SDG must be undertaken. Countries and states should exert more efforts by 2030 for the successful implementation of this global project," noted Ahmadov.

He also pointed out that as of today, the majority of people worldwide are victims of wars and landmines laid in territories after conflicts.

"More than 3,000 people in Azerbaijan have lost their lives as a result of mine explosions. The landmine issue remains a relevant problem not only in Azerbaijan but also globally. Azerbaijan is one of the most affected countries in the world," the official emphasized.

"Today's forum will make a significant contribution to the development of the SDG strategy aimed at creating a society and a world free from mines," he added.

The II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development aims to strengthen the exchange of experience and cooperation with the countries of the region and international organizations in the direction of the implementation of the UN Agenda 2030.

Senior officials of Europe and CIS countries, representatives of the UN, international financial and regional organizations, state institutions, civil society and the private sector, and experts are participating in the event.

